Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 10:41am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 350 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD).
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 3.61% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to $320.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares were up 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.16 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $354.39. Shares traded up 0.86%.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4,053.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares hit $100.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $331.25. Shares traded up 2.66%.
  • Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares were up 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.60 for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.39.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares were up 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.50 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • American Express (NYSE: AXP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $136.35 with a daily change of up 3.73%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.
  • Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.58.
  • E.ON (OTC: EONGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.52. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.39 on Friday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.65. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.71 on Friday, moving down 0.03%.
  • BYD Electronic (OTC: BYDIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.31. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
  • Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.12. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares were up 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.75.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.70 on Friday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.01 on Friday, moving up 1.6%.
  • CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.60. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $62.71 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
  • PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.06.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.16%.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit $64.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $260.01.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares hit a yearly high of $52.28. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $242.00. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
  • Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares hit $271.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.39 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
  • TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $117.33 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $14.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Aon (NYSE: AON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $213.75. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%.
  • SMA Solar Technology (OTC: SMTGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.04.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares broke to $30.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Friday, moving up 0.46%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $598.26 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
  • SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $166.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.41. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares set a new yearly high of $199.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
  • Engie (OTC: ENLAY) shares broke to $8.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%.
  • Enel (OTC: ENGQF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Orsted (OTC: DOGEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.8%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $110.25. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.81. Shares traded up 4.85%.
  • Macquarie Group (OTC: MQBKY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.30 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.40. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • Verbund (OTC: OEZVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%.
  • Terna (OTC: TEZNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.85 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.41. Shares traded flat%.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.88.
  • Exponent (OTC: EXPGY) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.63 on Friday, moving up 2.34%.
  • Experian (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.53 on Friday, moving down 2.35%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
  • WEX (NYSE: WEX) shares broke to $227.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.63%.
  • NTT DOCOMO (OTC: DCMYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.77 on Friday, moving up 2.39%.
  • TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.25. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY) shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.54.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares broke to $18.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
  • S4 Capital (OTC: SCPPF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.60. Shares traded up 7.88%.
  • Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $109.19. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares were up 0.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.76. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.08 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%.
  • Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $913.94. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.55 with a daily change of up 1.96%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.24. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.41. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • BAE Sys (OTC: BAESF) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares were down 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.38.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to $18.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
  • Chocoladefabriken (OTC: LDSVF) shares broke to $8,565.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
  • Merck (OTC: MKKGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.58 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $135.57. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $278.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Friday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
  • Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.40. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%.
  • Southern (NYSE: SO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.00 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.18. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE: SWZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.88 on Friday, moving up 1.1%.
  • Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.16 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Forestar (NYSE: FOR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded down 2.78%.
  • Generation Mining (OTC: GENMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.62 Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.20 for a change of down 0.29%.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares were up 4.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.57 for a change of up 4.28%.
  • First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Commonwealth Bank (OTC: CMWAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.17 for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.32 on Friday morning, moving down 0.94%.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Friday, moving down 2.49%.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares were up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.84.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.14. Shares traded flat%.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares were down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.36.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.55. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.76.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.28. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares set a new yearly high of $26.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Novozymes (OTC: NVZMF) shares hit $52.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.20. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Novozymes (OTC: NVZMY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.45 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares set a new yearly high of $116.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.64.
  • Top Glove Corp (OTC: TGLVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $48.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit $74.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares broke to $82.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.36%.
  • Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $153.01. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares hit $55.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • RELX (NYSE: RELX) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Friday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Nuveen Real Asset Income (NYSE: JRI) shares broke to $18.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.13 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Burcon NutraScience (OTC: BUROF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.48 on Friday, moving up 25.58%.
  • Capgemini (OTC: CGEMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.26. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares hit a yearly high of $35.13. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares set a new yearly high of $149.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.06 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares set a new yearly high of $66.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.13. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.05 Friday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.17 on Friday, moving down 1.57%.
  • Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $195.70. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $315.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.58. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.69.
  • William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.50. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.06 Friday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.91 on Friday, moving up 0.71%.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines (OTC: GLDRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.07 with a daily change of up 65.67%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.41. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.41 on Friday, moving up 25.69%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.15.
  • Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.14 Friday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
  • Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $319.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.
  • Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares were up 18.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.31.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $663.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
  • Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $183.88 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares were up 11.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.81.
  • Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE: MEN) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares set a new yearly high of $125.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares hit $22.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.46 with a daily change of up 5.97%.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.96. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares hit a yearly high of $13.66. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) shares set a new yearly high of $10.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.18%.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares were up 2.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.39.
  • Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) shares were up 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 for a change of up 1.35%.
  • PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares set a new yearly high of $36.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares set a new yearly high of $44.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.97 Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares broke to $117.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.
  • MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.
  • SGS (OTC: SGSOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $193.64 for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
  • Orla Mining (OTC: ORRLF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.78. Shares traded up 1.95%.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.81. Shares traded up 1.43%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares hit a yearly high of $33.27. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $126.75. Shares traded up 1.2%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $544.42. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • EXOR (OTC: EXXRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.75 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
  • Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares broke to $16.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.60 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
  • Altium (OTC: ALMFF) shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $317.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit $25.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.86%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.89 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.61. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.36. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.94. Shares traded up 0.16%.
  • AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.85.
  • Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.02. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $165.40 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
  • Experian (OTC: EXPGF) shares broke to $35.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.36%.
  • Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBARF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $223.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTC: AEBZY) shares were up 8.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.98 for a change of up 8.88%.
  • Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares were up 7.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.43 for a change of up 7.05%.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares broke to $64.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.91%.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.46. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.90 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares hit a yearly high of $160.26. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
  • Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.96 Friday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $13.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • VietNam Holding (OTC: VNMHF) shares hit $2.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.44.
  • CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday morning, moving up 3.99%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Friday, moving up 3.59%.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.87 on Friday morning, moving down 0.33%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.78 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.11 on Friday morning, moving down 1.1%.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $187.78 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $200.85. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.15.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares were up 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.11.
  • Fortis (NYSE: FTS) shares hit a yearly high of $44.15. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.08.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $130.04 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.71 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.13.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.08 with a daily change of up 3.49%.
  • National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit a yearly high of $59.49. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares set a new yearly high of $174.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.68. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.75. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.60. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares broke to $28.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.67%.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares were down 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.98.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.23.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
  • Medizone International (OTC: MZEIQ) shares were up 320.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0011.
  • Qualitas Controladora (OTC: QUCOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.25. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) shares broke to $26.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.93%.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.35. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares broke to $58.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.82. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.05 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares were up 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.48 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.87 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares broke to $98.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.26 Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.39. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit $29.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares set a new yearly high of $15.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.32. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Banca Monte dei Paschi (OTC: BMDPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.04 with a daily change of up 5.26%.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.66. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.98. Shares traded up 1.35%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.23. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.36 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.
  • Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.25.
  • Itamar Medical (OTC: ITMMF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.11 on Friday morning, moving up 0.78%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $150.29 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares set a new yearly high of $258.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $429.73 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.83.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,714.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.66 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.
  • CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.89.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares were up 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.43.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.01. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.72 Friday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
  • The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares were down 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.81.
  • Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.41 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.68. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.22 on Friday, moving up 1.86%.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.88. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $137.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares broke to $18.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.38. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $418.11 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.95 Friday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares set a new yearly high of $143.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.27. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $132.00. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) shares hit a yearly high of $179.94. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Kao (OTC: KAOOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.64 Friday. The stock was up 11.58% for the day.
  • Pandora (OTC: PANDY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.96 Friday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) shares broke to $15.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.89 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTC: NURPF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.95 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Lightspeed POS (OTC: LGHEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.22 on Friday, moving up 2.43%.
  • GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.96. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares were up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.35.
  • Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ: AUBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.41. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares hit $66.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.29%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $257.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares were up 13.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.14.
  • Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares hit a yearly high of $48.46. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new yearly high of $110.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
  • Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.61 on Friday morning, moving up 1.61%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.87. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares broke to $35.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
  • Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.18.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares hit a yearly high of $16.18. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.03 Friday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares set a new yearly high of $17.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.81 on Friday, moving up 0.83%.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $326.84 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.45. Shares traded up 0.77%.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.03 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.
  • Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) shares were up 1.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.78 for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $225.60. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) shares broke to $5.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%.
  • Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.09 on Friday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares hit $65.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.96. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.60 with a daily change of up 6.09%.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.35.
  • Morien Resources (OTC: APMCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.43 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
  • Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares hit a yearly high of $5.34. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
  • GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) shares hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • ADGS Advisory (OTC: ADGS) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 40.0% on the session.
  • Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.30. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Allied First Bancorp (OTC: AFBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 17.5%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.24%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

