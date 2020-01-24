Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 350 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) .

. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 3.61% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to $320.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.

shares broke to $320.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $31.45 on Friday, moving up 0.3%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares were up 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.16 for a change of up 0.95%.

shares were up 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.16 for a change of up 0.95%. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $354.39. Shares traded up 0.86%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $354.39. Shares traded up 0.86%. NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4,053.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $4,053.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares hit $100.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.

shares hit $100.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $331.25. Shares traded up 2.66%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $331.25. Shares traded up 2.66%. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares were up 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.60 for a change of up 0.4%.

shares were up 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.60 for a change of up 0.4%. Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.39.

shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.39. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares were up 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.50 for a change of up 0.48%.

shares were up 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.50 for a change of up 0.48%. American Express (NYSE: AXP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $136.35 with a daily change of up 3.73%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $136.35 with a daily change of up 3.73%. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.85 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.58.

shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.58. E.ON (OTC: EONGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.52. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.52. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.39 on Friday, moving up 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.39 on Friday, moving up 1.05%. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.65. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.65. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.71 on Friday, moving down 0.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.71 on Friday, moving down 0.03%. BYD Electronic (OTC: BYDIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.31. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.31. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session. Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.12. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $50.12. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares were up 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.75.

shares were up 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.75. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.70 on Friday, moving up 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $79.70 on Friday, moving up 0.77%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.01 on Friday, moving up 1.6%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $25.01 on Friday, moving up 1.6%. CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.60. Shares traded up 0.68%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.60. Shares traded up 0.68%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $62.71 with a daily change of up 0.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $62.71 with a daily change of up 0.27%. PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.06.

shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.06. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.16%. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit $64.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.

shares hit $64.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $260.01.

shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $260.01. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares hit a yearly high of $52.28. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $52.28. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $242.00. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $242.00. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session. Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares hit $271.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

shares hit $271.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.39 with a daily change of up 0.31%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.39 with a daily change of up 0.31%. TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $117.33 with a daily change of up 1.09%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $117.33 with a daily change of up 1.09%. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $14.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

shares hit $14.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. Aon (NYSE: AON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $213.75. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $213.75. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%. SMA Solar Technology (OTC: SMTGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.11%. American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.04.

shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.04. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares broke to $30.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

shares broke to $30.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Friday, moving up 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Friday, moving up 0.46%. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $598.26 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $598.26 for a change of up 0.31%. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $23.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%. Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $166.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $166.55. The stock traded flat% on the session. Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.41. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.41. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares set a new yearly high of $199.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $199.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $11.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%. Engie (OTC: ENLAY) shares broke to $8.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%.

shares broke to $8.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%. Enel (OTC: ENGQF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%. Orsted (OTC: DOGEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.8%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $75.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.8%. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $110.25. Shares traded down 0.12%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $110.25. Shares traded down 0.12%. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.81. Shares traded up 4.85%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.81. Shares traded up 4.85%. Macquarie Group (OTC: MQBKY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.30 on Friday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.30 on Friday morning, moving flat%. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.40. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $25.40. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Verbund (OTC: OEZVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%. Terna (OTC: TEZNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.85 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $20.85 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day. Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $72.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.41. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.41. Shares traded flat%. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.88.

shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.88. Exponent (OTC: EXPGY) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.63 on Friday, moving up 2.34%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $73.63 on Friday, moving up 2.34%. Experian (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.53 on Friday, moving down 2.35%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $103.53 on Friday, moving down 2.35%. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%. WEX (NYSE: WEX) shares broke to $227.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.63%.

shares broke to $227.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.63%. NTT DOCOMO (OTC: DCMYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.77 on Friday, moving up 2.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $31.77 on Friday, moving up 2.39%. TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $54.96 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.25. Shares traded up 0.51%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.25. Shares traded up 0.51%. Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY) shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.54.

shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.54. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares broke to $18.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.

shares broke to $18.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%. S4 Capital (OTC: SCPPF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.60. Shares traded up 7.88%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.60. Shares traded up 7.88%. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $109.19. Shares traded up 0.78%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $109.19. Shares traded up 0.78%. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares were up 0.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 for a change of up 0.75%.

shares were up 0.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 for a change of up 0.75%. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.76. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.76. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.08 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $50.08 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%. Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $913.94. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $913.94. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.55 with a daily change of up 1.96%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.55 with a daily change of up 1.96%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.24. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $63.24. The stock was up 1.69% for the day. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.41. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $40.41. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. BAE Sys (OTC: BAESF) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $8.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares were down 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.38.

shares were down 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to $18.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.

shares broke to $18.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%. Chocoladefabriken (OTC: LDSVF) shares broke to $8,565.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.

shares broke to $8,565.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. Merck (OTC: MKKGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.58 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.58 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $135.57. Shares traded up 0.33%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $135.57. Shares traded up 0.33%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $278.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $278.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Friday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Friday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day. Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.40. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.40. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%. Southern (NYSE: SO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.00 with a daily change of up 0.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.00 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.18. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.18. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE: SWZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.88 on Friday, moving up 1.1%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $67.88 on Friday, moving up 1.1%. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.16 for a change of up 0.65%.

shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.16 for a change of up 0.65%. Forestar (NYSE: FOR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded down 2.78%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded down 2.78%. Generation Mining (OTC: GENMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.62 Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.62 Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.20 for a change of down 0.29%.

shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.20 for a change of down 0.29%. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares were up 4.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.57 for a change of up 4.28%.

shares were up 4.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.57 for a change of up 4.28%. First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%. Commonwealth Bank (OTC: CMWAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.17 for a change of down 0.14%.

shares were down 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.17 for a change of down 0.14%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.32 on Friday morning, moving down 0.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.32 on Friday morning, moving down 0.94%. OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $45.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Friday, moving down 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Friday, moving down 2.49%. Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares were up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.84.

shares were up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.84. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.14. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.14. Shares traded flat%. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares were down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.36.

shares were down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.36. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.55. Shares traded up 0.04%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.55. Shares traded up 0.04%. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.76.

shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.76. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.28. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $91.28. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares set a new yearly high of $26.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $39.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%. Novozymes (OTC: NVZMF) shares hit $52.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.

shares hit $52.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.20. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $97.20. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. Novozymes (OTC: NVZMY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%. Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.45 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.45 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%. CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares set a new yearly high of $116.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $116.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.64.

shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.64. Top Glove Corp (OTC: TGLVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. The stock traded flat% on the session. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $48.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $48.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit $74.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.

shares hit $74.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares broke to $82.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.36%.

shares broke to $82.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.36%. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $153.01. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $153.01. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares hit $55.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

shares hit $55.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. RELX (NYSE: RELX) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Friday, moving up 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Friday, moving up 0.49%. Nuveen Real Asset Income (NYSE: JRI) shares broke to $18.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

shares broke to $18.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.13 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $130.13 on Friday, moving up 0.13%. Burcon NutraScience (OTC: BUROF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.48 on Friday, moving up 25.58%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.48 on Friday, moving up 25.58%. Capgemini (OTC: CGEMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.26. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.26. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares hit a yearly high of $35.13. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $35.13. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session. Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares set a new yearly high of $149.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $149.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.06 for a change of up 0.62%.

shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.06 for a change of up 0.62%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 0.48%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.70 with a daily change of up 0.48%. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares set a new yearly high of $66.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $66.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.13. Shares traded up 0.32%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.13. Shares traded up 0.32%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.05 Friday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $114.05 Friday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.17 on Friday, moving down 1.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $21.17 on Friday, moving down 1.57%. Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $195.70. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $195.70. The stock was flat% for the day. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $315.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $315.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.58. Shares traded up 0.38%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.58. Shares traded up 0.38%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.69.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.69. William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.50. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.50. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.06 Friday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $106.06 Friday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day. Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.91 on Friday, moving up 0.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $81.91 on Friday, moving up 0.71%. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Idaho Champion Gold Mines (OTC: GLDRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.07 with a daily change of up 65.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.07 with a daily change of up 65.67%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.41. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.41. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.41 on Friday, moving up 25.69%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.41 on Friday, moving up 25.69%. Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.15.

shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.15. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.14 Friday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.14 Friday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $319.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $319.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%. Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares were up 18.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.31.

shares were up 18.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.31. TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $663.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

shares hit $663.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $183.88 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $183.88 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares were up 11.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.81.

shares were up 11.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.81. Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE: MEN) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 for a change of up 0.65%.

shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 for a change of up 0.65%. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares set a new yearly high of $125.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $125.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares hit $22.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

shares hit $22.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.46 with a daily change of up 5.97%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.46 with a daily change of up 5.97%. WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.96. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $98.96. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares hit a yearly high of $13.66. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.66. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) shares set a new yearly high of $10.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.18%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $115.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.18%. Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares were up 2.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.39.

shares were up 2.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.39. Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) shares were up 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 for a change of up 1.35%.

shares were up 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 for a change of up 1.35%. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares set a new yearly high of $36.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. Azul (NYSE: AZUL) shares set a new yearly high of $44.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $44.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.97 Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $62.97 Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares broke to $117.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.

shares broke to $117.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%. MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%. SGS (OTC: SGSOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $32.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $193.64 for a change of up 0.42%.

shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $193.64 for a change of up 0.42%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $46.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%. Orla Mining (OTC: ORRLF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.78. Shares traded up 1.95%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.78. Shares traded up 1.95%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.81. Shares traded up 1.43%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.81. Shares traded up 1.43%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares hit a yearly high of $33.27. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $33.27. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $126.75. Shares traded up 1.2%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $126.75. Shares traded up 1.2%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $544.42. Shares traded up 0.43%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $544.42. Shares traded up 0.43%. EXOR (OTC: EXXRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.75 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.75 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Friday, moving up 0.35%. Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares broke to $16.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.

shares broke to $16.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.60 with a daily change of up 0.29%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.60 with a daily change of up 0.29%. Altium (OTC: ALMFF) shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.

shares hit $27.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $317.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $317.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit $25.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.86%.

shares hit $25.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.86%. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.89 with a daily change of down 0.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.89 with a daily change of down 0.27%. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%. Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.61. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $46.61. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.36. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.36. Shares traded up 0.34%. Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.94. Shares traded up 0.16%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.94. Shares traded up 0.16%. AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.85.

shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.85. Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.02. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $85.02. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $165.40 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $165.40 with a daily change of up 0.21%. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $96.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%. Experian (OTC: EXPGF) shares broke to $35.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.36%.

shares broke to $35.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.36%. Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBARF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $223.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $223.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTC: AEBZY) shares were up 8.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.98 for a change of up 8.88%.

shares were up 8.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.98 for a change of up 8.88%. Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares were up 7.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.43 for a change of up 7.05%.

shares were up 7.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.43 for a change of up 7.05%. Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares broke to $64.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.91%.

shares broke to $64.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.91%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.46. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $97.46. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.90 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $122.90 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day. Quantum (OTC: QMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares hit a yearly high of $160.26. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $160.26. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session. Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.96 Friday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $54.96 Friday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.55. The stock traded flat% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares set a new yearly high of $13.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. VietNam Holding (OTC: VNMHF) shares hit $2.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $2.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.44.

shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.44. CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday morning, moving up 3.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday morning, moving up 3.99%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Friday, moving up 3.59%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Friday, moving up 3.59%. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.87 on Friday morning, moving down 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.87 on Friday morning, moving down 0.33%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.78 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.78 with a daily change of up 0.17%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.11 on Friday morning, moving down 1.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.11 on Friday morning, moving down 1.1%. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $187.78 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $187.78 with a daily change of up 0.54%. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $200.85. Shares traded up 1.67%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $200.85. Shares traded up 1.67%. Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.15.

shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.15. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares were up 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.11.

shares were up 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.11. Fortis (NYSE: FTS) shares hit a yearly high of $44.15. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $44.15. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.05%. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.08.

shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.08. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $130.04 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $130.04 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.71 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.71 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.13.

shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.13. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.08 with a daily change of up 3.49%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.08 with a daily change of up 3.49%. National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit a yearly high of $59.49. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.49. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session. McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares set a new yearly high of $174.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $174.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.68. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.68. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.75. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $54.75. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.60. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.60. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares broke to $28.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.67%.

shares broke to $28.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.67%. Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares were down 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.98.

shares were down 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $281.98. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.23.

shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.23. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%. Medizone International (OTC: MZEIQ) shares were up 320.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0011.

shares were up 320.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0011. Qualitas Controladora (OTC: QUCOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.25. Shares traded up 1.19%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.25. Shares traded up 1.19%. First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) shares broke to $26.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.93%.

shares broke to $26.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.93%. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.35. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.35. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares broke to $58.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

shares broke to $58.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.82. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.82. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.05 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.05 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares were up 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.48 for a change of up 0.57%.

shares were up 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.48 for a change of up 0.57%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.87 with a daily change of up 0.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.87 with a daily change of up 0.55%. Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares broke to $98.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

shares broke to $98.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.26 Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.26 Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.39. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.39. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit $29.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.

shares hit $29.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%. Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares set a new yearly high of $15.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%. Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.32. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.32. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of up 0.13%.

shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of up 0.13%. Banca Monte dei Paschi (OTC: BMDPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.04 with a daily change of up 5.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.04 with a daily change of up 5.26%. Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.66. Shares traded up 1.04%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.66. Shares traded up 1.04%. WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.98. Shares traded up 1.35%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.98. Shares traded up 1.35%. D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.23. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $59.23. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $138.36 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $138.36 on Friday, moving up 0.03%. Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.25.

shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.25. Itamar Medical (OTC: ITMMF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.11 on Friday morning, moving up 0.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.11 on Friday morning, moving up 0.78%. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $150.29 for a change of up 0.51%.

shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $150.29 for a change of up 0.51%. Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.09%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares set a new yearly high of $258.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $258.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $429.73 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $429.73 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%. M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.83.

shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.83. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,714.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1,714.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.66 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $172.66 on Friday, moving up 0.31%. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.89.

shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.89. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares were up 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.43.

shares were up 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.43. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.01. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $68.01. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.72 Friday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.72 Friday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day. The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares were down 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.81.

shares were down 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.81. Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.41 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $43.41 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.68. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $30.68. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session. Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.22 on Friday, moving up 1.86%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.22 on Friday, moving up 1.86%. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.88. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.88. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $137.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $137.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares broke to $18.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.

shares broke to $18.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%. FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.38. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $50.38. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $418.11 for a change of up 0.16%.

shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $418.11 for a change of up 0.16%. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.95 Friday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $58.95 Friday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares set a new yearly high of $143.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $143.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.27. Shares traded up 0.48%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.27. Shares traded up 0.48%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $132.00. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $132.00. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $64.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) shares hit a yearly high of $179.94. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $179.94. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Kao (OTC: KAOOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.64 Friday. The stock was up 11.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.64 Friday. The stock was up 11.58% for the day. Pandora (OTC: PANDY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.96 Friday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.96 Friday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day. Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) shares broke to $15.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.

shares broke to $15.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%. Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.89 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.89 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTC: NURPF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.95 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.95 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Lightspeed POS (OTC: LGHEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.22 on Friday, moving up 2.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $35.22 on Friday, moving up 2.43%. GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.96. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.96. The stock was up 2.48% for the day. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares were up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.35.

shares were up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.35. Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ: AUBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.41. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $60.41. The stock was flat% for the day. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares hit $66.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.29%.

shares hit $66.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.29%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $257.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $257.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares were up 13.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.14.

shares were up 13.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.14. Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares hit a yearly high of $48.46. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $48.46. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares set a new yearly high of $110.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $110.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session. Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.61 on Friday morning, moving up 1.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.61 on Friday morning, moving up 1.61%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.87. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.87. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares broke to $35.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

shares broke to $35.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%. Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $101.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.18.

shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.18. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares hit a yearly high of $16.18. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.18. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.03 Friday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $75.03 Friday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares set a new yearly high of $17.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.81 on Friday, moving up 0.83%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $124.81 on Friday, moving up 0.83%. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $326.84 with a daily change of up 0.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $326.84 with a daily change of up 0.25%. CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.45. Shares traded up 0.77%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.45. Shares traded up 0.77%. BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.03 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.03 on Friday, moving up 1.01%. Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) shares were up 1.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.78 for a change of up 1.21%.

shares were up 1.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.78 for a change of up 1.21%. Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $225.60. Shares traded up 0.08%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $225.60. Shares traded up 0.08%. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) shares broke to $5.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%.

shares broke to $5.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.09 on Friday, moving up 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $41.09 on Friday, moving up 0.18%. Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares hit $65.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

shares hit $65.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.96. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.96. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.60 with a daily change of up 6.09%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.60 with a daily change of up 6.09%. Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.35.

shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.35. Morien Resources (OTC: APMCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.43 on Friday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.43 on Friday morning, moving flat%. Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares hit a yearly high of $5.34. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.34. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session. GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) shares hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. ADGS Advisory (OTC: ADGS) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 40.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 40.0% on the session. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.30. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.30. The stock was flat% for the day. Allied First Bancorp (OTC: AFBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 17.5%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 17.5%. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.24%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.