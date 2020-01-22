Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 58 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) .

. Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 1.88% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.19 today morning. The stock traded down 0.97% over the session.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares fell to $19.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.13%.

Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock hit $8.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.12% over the course of the day.

Carrefour (OTC: CRERF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.66% on the day.

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $63.72 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.14% on the day.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.0% on the day.

EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.43% on the day.

K+S (OTC: KPLUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.33% on the day.

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.26%.

Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares moved up 1.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.94 to begin trading.

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares set a new yearly low of $8.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.50, and later moved up 0.24% over the session.

Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $61.97, and later moved down 1.83% over the session.

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares set a new yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.49 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.04%.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares fell to $8.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.34%.

Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.19, and later moved down 1.35% over the session.

TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock moved down 2.35% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.35 to open trading.

Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.

Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.85 today morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares hit a yearly low of $5.95 today morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares moved up 0.42% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading.

AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.

Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.96% over the session.

MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 13.64% over the session.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52 today morning. The stock traded down 3.27% over the session.

IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20 today morning. The stock traded down 1.65% over the session.

Todos Medical (OTC: TOMDF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares moved down 4.17% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

Huitao Tech (NASDAQ: HHT) shares moved down 14.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading.

Clean Coal Technologies (OTC: CCTC) stock hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.14% over the course of the day.

American Restaurant (OTC: ICTPU) stock hit $1,165.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.85% over the course of the day.

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.

European Cobalt (OTC: WMNNF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 60.0%.

Real Good Food (OTC: RLGDF) stock hit $0.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 10.11%.

Video Display (OTC: VIDE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.43% on the session.

Cabral Gold (OTC: CBGZF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0007 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.11%.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock moved down 3.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.11 to open trading.

Egpi Firecreek (OTC: EFIR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.

Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

Coroware (OTC: COWI) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

Pasofino Gold (OTC: EFRGF) stock hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTC: TPAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

Sipup (OTC: SPUP) stock moved down 6.98% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.

CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

XFit Brands (OTC: XFTB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0041 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.87% on the day.

Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Profitable Developments (OTC: PRDL) shares moved down 99.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

