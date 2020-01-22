Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During the morning session on Wednesday, 398 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC: RAKR) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) declined the most, as it traded down 10.53% after hitting a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,492.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,489.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock hit a yearly high price of $222.65. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares set a new yearly high of $208.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock hit a yearly high price of $325.69. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.80. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares broke to $341.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $57.25. Shares traded up 0.21%.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- SAP (NYSE: SAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $140.63 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $352.60 for a change of up 1.04%.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $121.34 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.84 on Wednesday, moving up 0.44%.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $186.00. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $341.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $313.39.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.25. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $258.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
- Airbus (OTC: EADSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $427.79 for a change of up 0.2%.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.31%.
- American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.87. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.91%.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.14 for a change of up 1.19%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit $121.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $571.00 with a daily change of up 4.8%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares were up 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $178.17.
- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.32 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares hit $61.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.33. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $299.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares were up 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.63.
- Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.85 for a change of up 3.7%.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.64. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.24 for a change of up 1.12%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit a yearly high of $63.90. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.66. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $40.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session.
- Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTC: WMMVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.93. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.37. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.76 on Wednesday, moving up 3.5%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $316.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares hit $144.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.94 on Wednesday, moving up 0.9%.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were down 0.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.65 for a change of down 0.18%.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $258.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares hit $221.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.47 on Wednesday, moving up 1.67%.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- National Grid (NYSE: NGG) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares set a new yearly high of $158.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $312.24. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Munchener (OTC: MURGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $300.95 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares broke to $99.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.
- Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.05. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Orsted (OTC: DOGEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.37. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares were up 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.70 for a change of up 2.08%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $473.33. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $100.99. Shares traded up 1.81%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $79.10. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit $26.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.84%.
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.26. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares set a new yearly high of $66.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- Xiaomi (OTC: XIACY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 8.48% on the session.
- Xiaomi (OTC: XIACF) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 for a change of up 7.7%.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares hit a yearly high of $28.40. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $113.40 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.85%.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stock hit a yearly high price of $113.00. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.00.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGY) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.67.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit $647.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.43. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.23. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.63. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit $133.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares broke to $89.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.76 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $412.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.49%.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) shares hit a yearly high of $41.03. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares hit a yearly high of $78.35. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $315.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.73 for a change of up 0.91%.
- Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.10.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.35.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $127.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.2%.
- E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUMF) shares were up 6.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.69.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.55%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares were up 1.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.95.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares hit $133.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $276.12. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $664.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $281.73 on Wednesday, moving up 1.44%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
- Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) stock set a new 52-week high of $140.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 1.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.13 for a change of up 1.26%.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares were up 0.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.84.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $154.16. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- SGS (OTC: SGSOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares were up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.78.
- Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTC: KHNGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $172.95 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock hit a yearly high price of $165.29. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.69 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit a yearly high of $57.01. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Wolters Kluwer (OTC: WTKWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.08. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.73 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- Fortis (NYSE: FTS) shares were up 0.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.91.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to $43.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.76%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares set a new yearly high of $101.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.97.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $388.52.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares set a new yearly high of $65.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares broke to $154.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $342.32 for a change of up 1.21%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.33. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) stock hit a yearly high price of $302.59. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.61. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $363.30. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.12 on Wednesday, moving flat%.
- Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.26.
- Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.86%.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.50. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.85. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.82 for a change of flat%.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $104.16. Shares traded down 0.2%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares hit a yearly high of $49.52. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares hit $116.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- AES (NYSE: AES) shares broke to $20.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.56 for a change of up 0.33%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.06 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $389.80 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.64. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
- Intertek Group (OTC: IKTSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.81%.
- ENN Energy Holdings (OTC: XNGSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.67. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.57. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $234.80 on Wednesday, moving up 0.89%.
- Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $79.15 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
- Hydro One (OTC: HRNNF) shares broke to $19.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Kingspan Group (OTC: KGSPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.10 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.00. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares hit $22.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $412.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $192.93.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.19%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.76 for a change of up 0.87%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.40.
- Tele2 (OTC: TLTZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.74 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.21.
- Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.72 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
- Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBAXY) shares hit $10.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.47%.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares hit $170.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit $10.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
- Japan Exchange Group (OTC: OSCUF) shares broke to $18.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.34%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.21 on Wednesday, moving up 0.69%.
- WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $226.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
- Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.29. Shares traded up 1.98%.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.22%.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) shares hit $44.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.42. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- SMIC (OTC: SMICY) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.00. The stock was up 7.66% for the day.
- SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) shares set a new yearly high of $10.20 this morning. The stock was up 6.32% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.05 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.9%.
- Clariant (OTC: CLZNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.13 with a daily change of flat%.
- Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares were up 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.90 for a change of up 0.85%.
- Perrigo Co (NYSE: PRGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.34 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.57.
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) shares broke to $43.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.84%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.80.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares set a new yearly high of $42.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Polymetal International (OTC: AUCOY) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.71.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares were up 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.87 for a change of up 0.44%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares set a new yearly high of $88.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares hit $271.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.76. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.50. The stock was up 3.8% for the day.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.62 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
- Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) shares were up 2.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.20 for a change of up 2.05%.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.43 on Wednesday, moving up 5.22%.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.42. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.25 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.10. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares set a new yearly high of $50.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.83 for a change of up 1.2%.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares broke to $101.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.42 for a change of up 0.93%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $104.09 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.33. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares set a new yearly high of $35.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.02 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.52.
- B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares broke to $4.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit $35.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.34 on Wednesday, moving up 0.88%.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares hit $9.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.15. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $124.90 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $114.26 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares set a new yearly high of $124.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.80 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.82.
- HelloFresh (OTC: HLFFF) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.22.
- Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares broke to $49.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares broke to $52.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.37.
- Altium (OTC: ALMFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.16. The stock was up 5.11% for the day.
- Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.09 for a change of up 1.09%.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.92 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares broke to $37.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.82. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares hit $20.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Wednesday, moving up 1.36%.
- Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares set a new yearly high of $23.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.47 on Wednesday, moving up 0.88%.
- Top Glove Corp (OTC: TGLVY) shares broke to $5.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.96%.
- Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.12.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.52 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.14 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44 for a change of up 0.57%.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) shares were up 12.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.78.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares were up 3.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.50.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.25.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.36 with a daily change of up 2.01%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares set a new yearly high of $55.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares hit a yearly high of $17.34. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) shares broke to $74.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.58 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.83.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.08 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.46 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) shares hit $11.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.57%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.66. The stock was up 9.9% for the day.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.24. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) shares set a new yearly high of $42.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.12% on the session.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares hit a yearly high of $43.45. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.27. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.53 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
- Crombie REIT (OTC: CROMF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.66. Shares traded flat%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were down 0.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.90.
- Boardwalk REIT (OTC: BOWFF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.12 for a change of flat%.
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $215.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares broke to $24.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.0%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares set a new yearly high of $114.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit $29.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.86.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi (OTC: BMDPF) shares were up 3.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.15 for a change of up 3.37%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares hit $70.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.49 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.88. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Northview Apartment REIT (OTC: NPRUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.01. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.42 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.59%.
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04.
- FIH Mobile (OTC: FXCNF) shares hit $0.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.14 for a change of up 0.42%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.89 for a change of up 0.93%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.73. Shares traded down 0.15%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.98 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
- Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE: PIPR) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.80.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to $40.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.74%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares hit a yearly high of $39.44. The stock traded up 2.62% on the session.
- RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) shares hit $51.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.67. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.90. Shares traded down 0.94%.
- Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.76. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.08. The stock traded up 52.0% on the session.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.59.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares were up 3.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.57 for a change of up 3.93%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.78%.
- i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.34. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.61 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.81. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.12 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
- Keller Group (OTC: KLRGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.00 with a daily change of up 7.84%.
- York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) shares were up 1.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.20 for a change of up 1.15%.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.97.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) shares broke to $15.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.10. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) shares hit $36.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.87%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.17.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.42%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares set a new yearly high of $11.76 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $57.06. Shares traded up 0.34%.
- Cassiopea (OTC: CPPSF) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.90 with a daily change of flat%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.29. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.67. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.33 for a change of up 0.48%.
- dotDigital Group (OTC: DOTDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.54. Shares traded flat%.
- Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.98. Shares traded up 0.42%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.53%.
- CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 15.79%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares were up 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.17 for a change of up 0.04%.
- New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.00. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXQ) shares were up 1.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51.
- BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares hit a yearly high of $13.02. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.00. The stock was up 7.05% for the day.
- Orla Mining (OTC: ORRLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.18%.
- Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.73. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.80 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.52. Shares traded up 3.2%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.30. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
- Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.19 on Wednesday, moving up 3.45%.
- Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares broke to $10.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
- EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) shares were up 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 for a change of up 2.26%.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares hit a yearly high of $16.56. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares broke to $4.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.78%.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.03 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.
- GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.62 this morning. The stock was up 8.77% on the session.
- kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) shares broke to $2.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.77%.
- Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTC: JFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.25 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
- NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares were up 11.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 for a change of up 11.74%.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares hit a yearly high of $1.88. The stock traded up 9.55% on the session.
- First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
- Canada Cobalt Works (OTC: CCWOF) shares were down 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.56.
- Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%.
- Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares hit a yearly high of $1.74. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
- Generation Mining (OTC: GENMF) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.49.
- Silver Viper Minerals (OTC: VIPRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.26 on Wednesday, moving up 63.23%.
- Strategic Global Inv (OTC: STBV) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday, moving up 1566.67%.
- Frontier Oilfield Service (OTC: FOSI) shares were up 66.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.36.
- TGI Solar Power Group (OTC: TSPG) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0032 this morning. The stock was up 6.67% on the session.
- China Changjiang Mining (OTC: CHJI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 400.0%.
- Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC: RAKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.33%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
