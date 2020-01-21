55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares climbed 294.4% to $1.42 after the company announced that the company received FDA fast track designation for its Oncoprex Immunogene Therapy that targets lung cancer.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares surged 109.5% to $7.04.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) gained 99.2% to $9.34 after the company reported acquisition by IG Design Group for $9.40 per share in cash.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 36.6% to $7.83 on continued momentum after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 25.8% to $1.24 after the company announced that it received FDA approval for its Viveve 2.0 Systems.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 24.3% to $2.56.
- Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) gained 22.7% to $12.15.
- RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) surged 19% to $2.0810 after the company announced it received FDA IDE approval to begin its pivotal Atherectomy Clinical study.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 18.1% to $3.33.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) climbed 18.1% to $0.2602.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 18% to $3.8650. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from Neutral to Buy.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 16.7% to $6.43 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $9 price target.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 16.2% to $0.3880 after gaining 33.60% on Friday.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares gained 15.2% to $2.7649.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) surged 14.2% to $3.9965.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 13.6% to $2.6250.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares jumped 13.1% to $3.19.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 12.2% to $3.20.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 11.7% to $5.81.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares climbed 11.5% to $6.68.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 11.2% to $2.2685.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) gained 10.5% to $12.19.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 10.2% to $22.24.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 10.2% to $5.10.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares gained 9.8% to $3.8150.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 9.7% to $4.67 after gaining 11.81% on Friday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 8.4% to $118.28.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) gained 6.7% to $3.51.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 6.7% to $3.33.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) rose 6.6% to $9.75.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 6.1% to $2.95 following outbreak of coronavirus in China.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 6% to $2.13.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dropped 14.4% to $3.8701.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares fell 13.8% to $48.61. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with an Underperform rating and a $32 price target.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dipped 13.6% to $1.0450. Advaxis priced its 10 million share registered direct offering at $1.05 per share.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares dropped 12.4% to $2.20.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares declined 12% to $2.1201.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) tumbled 11.7% to $1.3684 after the company filed for an offering of 3.2 million shares of its common stock.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares tumbled 11.6% to $6.50.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 10.5% to $35.16.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) fell 10.3% to $34.92 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. News of the virus has especially impacted airline and travel stocks.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dropped 10.3% to $2.9590.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares declined 10.1% to $1.9327.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 10.1% to $7.02.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares dropped 10% to $5.48.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 9.7% to $30.91 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. Travel is anticipated to be hurt by the outbreak, as China mandates fever screenings at airports.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 9.4% to $8.47.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares declined 9.2% to $5.92.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) dipped 8.5% to $6.11.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) fell 8.1% to $4.12 after surging 42.22% on Friday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 7.8% to $1.6787.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 7% to $10.82 after gaining 5.73% on Friday. LIZHI priced its 4.1 million ADS IPO at $11 per ADS.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.6% to $11.24 after rising 8.86% on Friday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 6.1% to $0.3128.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 5.9% to $50.95 after reporting Q3 results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.