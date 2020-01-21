Market Overview

55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 12:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares climbed 294.4% to $1.42 after the company announced that the company received FDA fast track designation for its Oncoprex Immunogene Therapy that targets lung cancer.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares surged 109.5% to $7.04.
  • CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) gained 99.2% to $9.34 after the company reported acquisition by IG Design Group for $9.40 per share in cash.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 36.6% to $7.83 on continued momentum after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 25.8% to $1.24 after the company announced that it received FDA approval for its Viveve 2.0 Systems.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 24.3% to $2.56.
  • Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) gained 22.7% to $12.15.
  • RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) surged 19% to $2.0810 after the company announced it received FDA IDE approval to begin its pivotal Atherectomy Clinical study.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 18.1% to $3.33.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) climbed 18.1% to $0.2602.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 18% to $3.8650. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from Neutral to Buy.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 16.7% to $6.43 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $9 price target.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 16.2% to $0.3880 after gaining 33.60% on Friday.
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares gained 15.2% to $2.7649.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) surged 14.2% to $3.9965.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 13.6% to $2.6250.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares jumped 13.1% to $3.19.
  • Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 12.2% to $3.20.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 11.7% to $5.81.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares climbed 11.5% to $6.68.
  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 11.2% to $2.2685.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) gained 10.5% to $12.19.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 10.2% to $22.24.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 10.2% to $5.10.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares gained 9.8% to $3.8150.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 9.7% to $4.67 after gaining 11.81% on Friday.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 8.4% to $118.28.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) gained 6.7% to $3.51.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 6.7% to $3.33.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) rose 6.6% to $9.75.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 6.1% to $2.95 following outbreak of coronavirus in China.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 6% to $2.13.

 

Losers

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dropped 14.4% to $3.8701.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares fell 13.8% to $48.61. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with an Underperform rating and a $32 price target.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dipped 13.6% to $1.0450. Advaxis priced its 10 million share registered direct offering at $1.05 per share.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares dropped 12.4% to $2.20.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares declined 12% to $2.1201.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) tumbled 11.7% to $1.3684 after the company filed for an offering of 3.2 million shares of its common stock.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares tumbled 11.6% to $6.50.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 10.5% to $35.16.
  • Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) fell 10.3% to $34.92 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. News of the virus has especially impacted airline and travel stocks.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dropped 10.3% to $2.9590.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares declined 10.1% to $1.9327.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 10.1% to $7.02.
  • Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares dropped 10% to $5.48.
  • China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 9.7% to $30.91 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. Travel is anticipated to be hurt by the outbreak, as China mandates fever screenings at airports.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 9.4% to $8.47.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares declined 9.2% to $5.92.
  • Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) dipped 8.5% to $6.11.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) fell 8.1% to $4.12 after surging 42.22% on Friday.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 7.8% to $1.6787.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 7% to $10.82 after gaining 5.73% on Friday. LIZHI priced its 4.1 million ADS IPO at $11 per ADS.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.6% to $11.24 after rising 8.86% on Friday.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 6.1% to $0.3128.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 5.9% to $50.95 after reporting Q3 results.

