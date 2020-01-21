Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/20

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

A mixed trading session on Friday capped a bearish week for Trucking Freight Futures. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) closed fractionally lower on Friday to $1.447/mile, down 0.55% for the week. This marks the first time since before Thanksgiving that the spot contract has suffered a w/w loss. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202001) fell 0.4% on Friday and was lower by $0.02, or 1.2%. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) shed 0.6% on Friday and $0.19, or 1.53%, on the week. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) finished the week up 0.6% on Friday and was up $0.016, or 1.1%, to $1.502.

It was a rough week on the individual lanes with six of the seven lane contracts finishing in red territory. In the East, it was a complete flip of the script with the three contracts each finishing lower. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) dropped $0.024 w/w, or 1.2%, to $2.028. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) also skidded by $0.024 (1.4%) on the week to $1.736. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) ended the week at $1.085, down 0.8%.

It was tough sledding in the South where the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) lost $0.023 w/w, or 2.2%, and settled at $1.014. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) fell $0.015, or 1.04% for the week, to $1.433. It was a mixed bag in the West where the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) surged $0.043, or 2.15%, to $2.043 while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) slid $0.011, or 1.13%, to $0.960.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

