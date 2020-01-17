83 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 8.5% to $1.66 during Friday's regular session.
- Priority Tech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares rose 7.6% to $3.25.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 5.7% to $3.14.
- Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 2.4% to $0.80.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) stock surged 1.9% to $63.07. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
- SolarWinds, Inc. (NYSE:SWI) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $18.79. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $17.00.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares increased by 1.2% to $151.43. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $160.00.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares rose 1.1% to $5.34.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $31.73.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock surged 1.0% to $14.65.
- CYREN, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares rose 1.0% to $1.26.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares rose 0.9% to $62.82. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
- Repay Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares increased by 0.9% to $15.93. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on January 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares surged 0.8% to $348.32. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $15.48. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- SailPoint Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares surged 0.8% to $25.69. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares increased by 0.7% to $163.99. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $180.00.
- International Money, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) stock moved upwards by 0.7% to $12.39. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on January 16, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- GDS Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDS) shares rose 0.7% to $55.20. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $62.00.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) shares surged 0.7% to $1.73.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock increased by 0.7% to $9.20.
- Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $34.38.
- WEX, Inc. (NYSE:WEX) stock rose 0.6% to $225.73. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
- Amdocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOX) stock increased by 0.6% to $74.44. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $83.00.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares increased by 0.6% to $73.74. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $72.00.
- NortonLifeLock, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares moved upwards by 0.4% to $28.00. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares moved upwards by 0.2% to $166.52. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $185.00.
- Altair Engineering, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares moved upwards by 0.2% to $39.27. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock increased by 0.2% to $85.49.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock moved upwards by 0.1% to $3.77.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares surged 0.1% to $213.76.
- Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) stock increased by 0.1% to $309.30. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $362.00.
Losers
- Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) stock declined 13.0% to close at $1.14 during Friday's regular session.
- Datasea, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined 4.2% to close at $2.05.
- Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares plummeted 3.8% to close at $7.05.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) shares fell 3.2% to close at $3.60.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares fell 3.0% to close at $59.96. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares decreased by 2.7% to close at $7.82. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares plummeted 2.5% to close at $125.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $137.00.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares fell 2.4% to close at $70.66. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $85.00.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) stock decreased by 2.0% to close at $57.25. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 17, the current rating is at Perform.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock declined 2.0% to close at $35.17. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 26, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $38.00.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock fell 1.9% to close at $122.93. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
- Endava, Inc. (NYSE:DAVA) shares declined 1.9% to close at $45.13. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $50.00.
- Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) stock declined 1.9% to close at $25.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.50.
- Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock plummeted 1.5% to close at $157.87. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE:BB) shares declined 1.5% to close at $6.71. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) stock fell 1.5% to close at $16.36. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $18.00.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock plummeted 1.4% to close at $85.97. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $97.00.
- Tufin Software, Inc. (NYSE:TUFN) stock fell 1.4% to close at $14.65. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
- Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares plummeted 1.3% to close at $53.39. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $49.00.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock fell 1.3% to close at $37.42. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares decreased by 1.2% to close at $15.46. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Wix.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares plummeted 1.2% to close at $140.91. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $145.00.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares decreased by 1.2% to close at $137.00. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $169.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) stock fell 1.2% to close at $18.71. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock declined 1.1% to close at $150.24. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $171.00.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock declined 1.1% to close at $117.80. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.00.
- Tucows, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) shares plummeted 1.1% to close at $65.48.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares declined 1.0% to close at $7.14. The most recent rating by BWS Financial, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.50.
- Bandwidth, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares decreased by 0.9% to close at $71.22. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $76.00.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) stock fell 0.9% to close at $26.62. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 30, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) shares decreased by 0.9% to close at $2.31.
- SecureWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock decreased by 0.8% to close at $16.36. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 12, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
- Oracle, Inc. (NYSE:ORCL) shares decreased by 0.7% to close at $55.05. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 16, is at Reduce, with a price target of $41.00.
- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) stock decreased by 0.6% to close at $28.50. The most recent rating by BTIG, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares decreased by 0.6% to close at $241.91. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) stock declined 0.6% to close at $25.52.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock fell 0.6% to close at $95.30. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $111.00.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock declined 0.5% to close at $17.28. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) stock decreased by 0.5% to close at $51.33.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares decreased by 0.5% to close at $1.64.
- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock decreased by 0.5% to close at $102.64. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $115.00.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) stock plummeted 0.4% to close at $2.48. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on November 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares declined 0.4% to close at $56.79. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $54.00.
- Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock fell 0.4% to close at $58.36. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $67.00.
- CyberArk Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares fell 0.3% to close at $140.04. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Talend, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLND) shares decreased by 0.3% to close at $40.01.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) stock decreased by 0.2% to close at $151.89. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $175.00.
- Radware, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock plummeted 0.1% to close at $25.93.
- PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE:PAGS) shares plummeted 0.1% to close at $36.16. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.00.
- Mimecast, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIME) stock decreased by 0.1% to close at $49.98. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares declined 0.1% to close at $54.35. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.00.
Posted-In: Software—Infrastructure StocksNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General