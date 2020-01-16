Cyberpunk 2077, FF7 Remake, Other Video Game Release Dates Delayed

Several video game makers have announced release date delays.

Rock Pocket Games’ "Moons of Madness" has been delayed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox until March 24, 2020, according to the Norwegian developer's website.

Another developer, CD Projekt, said on Twitter Thursday that "Cyberpunk 2077," which had been slated for release in April, will be delayed until September 17.

"We need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing," the company said in a Tweet. "We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

Also this week, Square Enix said it is delaying the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" for Playstation 4, which had been set for March release, but is being bumped to April 10. The developer apologized to players in a statement online, and said it also needed a few extra weeks of final polish.

On Tuesday, the Crystal Dynamics studio announced that it is moving the release date of "Marvel's Avengers" to Sept. 4. Crysal Dynamics also apologized for needing more time, but said, "we're confident it will be worth the wait."

