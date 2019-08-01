Market Overview

Burger King's Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 8:41am   Comments
Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)'s Burger King chain announced Thursday its plant-based Impossible Whopper will be made available nationwide.

What Happened

Burger King's Impossible Whopper item will be offered at 7,000 locations as of Aug. 8, the company said in a press release. Consumers looking to see if plant-based food delivers the same taste as meat will need to be quick as the item will be available for a limited-time.

The meat substitute product is manufactured by Impossible Foods, a California-based company dedicated to creating meat and dairy products from plants.

Impossible Foods is considered the closest competitor to Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), whose stock gained 800% after its early May initial public offering.

Why It's Important

Burger King first tested its plant-based substitute product in St. Louis back in April and was expanded to six other markets. The "great feedback" received from test markets suggests a nationwide demand is feasible.

"We are really excited to be able to offer our new Impossible™ WHOPPER® to our guests across the country at an unbeatable value for a limited time," said Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation.

Burger King customers can take advantage of a $7 promotion from Aug. 8 to Sept. 1 on DoorDash with free delivery. Customers can order a classic Whopper and an Impossible Whopper to taste the difference -- or similarities for themselves.

Posted-In: Burger King Impossible Foods Impossible Whopper Meat Substitute Plant Food

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

