Beyond D-O-Double G: Snoop Dogg Brings A Glazed Donut Beyond Meat Sandwich To Dunkin

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 9:26am   Comments
Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) announced what it says is "one of the most significant menu introductions" in recent history: a Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich.

What Happened

As the sandwich name implies, Dunkin is combining a Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) sausage patty backed by none other than music icon Snoop Dogg.

For just one week from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19, customers can order Dunkin's Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich which features a Beyond breakfast patty with egg and cheese. Dunkin is taking the sandwich to the next level by serving it on a sliced glazed donut.

"Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide," Snoop said in the press release.

Why It's Important

Dunkin expanded to the plant-based food category last November with a custom Beyond Meat patty. Compared to Dunkin's meat patty, the Beyond product has more protein and iron, 44% less saturated fat, 50% less total fat, and 37% less sodium with zero cholesterol.

Dunkin will host a "Beyond Bash" on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at participating locations where customers can enjoy a free sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich. Also, the two collaborated to bring an online pop-up shop that will debut later this month called The Beyond Collection by Dunkin' x Snoop.

