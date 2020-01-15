Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares surged 39.3% to $3.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barrington Research, on November 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $22.66. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares increased by 1.6% to $6.88. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 15, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $7.97.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock rose 1.1% to $44.00.
  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock rose 1.1% to $10.36.

 

Losers

  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) stock decreased by 1.6% to $3.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Telefonica Brasil, Inc. (NYSE: VIV) shares decreased by 1.0% to $13.91.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EROS + FLNT)

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2020
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Spike Higher
6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga