8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares surged 39.3% to $3.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barrington Research, on November 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $22.66. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares increased by 1.6% to $6.88. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 15, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $7.97.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock rose 1.1% to $44.00.
- Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock rose 1.1% to $10.36.
Losers
