7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $139.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $140.00.
- Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) stock surged 1.1% to $81.50. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $96.00.
- Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) stock increased by 1.0% to $35.38. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $53.29. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares declined 9.1% to $0.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares plummeted 2.1% to $4.00.
- Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) stock decreased by 1.8% to $51.15. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 02, is at Underperform, with a price target of $50.00.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.