5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $1.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $62.40. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares increased by 0.8% to $60.52. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
