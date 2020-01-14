Market Overview

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $1.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $62.40. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares increased by 0.8% to $60.52. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares plummeted 1.6% to $8.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares decreased by 1.3% to $47.36. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.

