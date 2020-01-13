Here's How Much Money LSU's Ed Orgeron And Clemson's Dabo Swinney Won

No matter which team of Tigers wins Monday night’s College Football Playoff Championship game, the coaches of both LSU and Clemson are cashing in big on the title runs.

Both LSU Coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney have already benefitted from performance bonuses baked into their contracts. Whoever comes out on top in Monday’s title game will take home even more.

Swinney, whose Clemson Tigers were national champions last year, would get a $250,000 bonus from a Clemson win. An LSU win would net Orgeron an extra $500,000.

The winner’s check for Orgeron would make his bonus payout $1.7 million just this year, on top of his $4 million base salary.

Big Wins, Big Money

Orgeron, who is in his third full season at LSU, earned incremental bonuses for the number of wins the 14-0 Tigers claimed this year, the Southeastern Conference title, the CFP semifinals, a bowl appearance, a spot in the championship game, and for his having been named both SEC and AP National Coach of the Year.

For Swinney, the extra quarter million-dollar payout for a championship would come on top of the $150,000 bonus he collected for winning the Atlantic Coast Conference and $250,000 just for getting the Tigers to the championship game, giving him a potential post-season bonus payout of $650,000 on top of his record-setting $9.2 million base pay. Swinney did miss out on one bonus — a $50,000 check he would have collected if he, instead of Orgeron, had been named Coach of the Year.

Swinney’s contract is a 10-year, $93 million deal.

The coaching staffs at the two schools also are in for performance bonuses for the undefeated seasons, conference championships and making it to the national title game.

Under NCAA rules, of course, the players aren’t paid anything extra, because they can’t be paid.

Photo credit: LambeauLeap80, Wikimedia