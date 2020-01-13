Popeyes, DoorDash Launch Partnership With Free Chicken Sandwich Offer

Free food always tastes better, and no one knows this better than Popeyes. The Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)-owned chain is offering a free chicken sandwich combo meal through Sunday as part of a partnership with DoorDash.

The Popeyes, DoorDash Partnership

Popeyes and DoorDash kicked off a new, nationwide partnership Monday with a free offer for all customers, the companies said in a Monday press release.

Customers who place an order of $20 or more on Popeyes through DoorDash will receive a free chicken meal along with a zero delivery fee. Customers need to enter a discount code: "CHICKENWINNER."

Customers can also take advantage of free unlimited delivery for all orders of $12 or more if they hold a $9.99 monthly DashPass subscription.

DoorDash's Nationwide Coverage

Popeyes said it decided to partner with DoorDash because the food delivery company boasts "extensive geographic coverage," reaching 80% of all Americans in all 50 states.

"Over the past few months, we've worked closely with Popeyes to build a robust partnership," Toby Espinosa, vice president of business development at DoorDash.

"As one of the most requested stores to date, we're excited to bring the beloved Popeyes brand to our marketplace, and there is no better way to celebrate this new partnership than to offer the famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich to customers for free."

Popeyes Parent Company Trades Higher

Investors could look at the latest partnership as further confirmation that the food delivery space thrives on discounting and special promotions. It could also further fuel ongoing discussions that customers are much more loyal to their favorite restaurants than their favorite food delivery services.

Restaurant Brands shares were trading 0.16% higher at $62.58 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia.