Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Popeyes, DoorDash Launch Partnership With Free Chicken Sandwich Offer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Popeyes, DoorDash Launch Partnership With Free Chicken Sandwich Offer

Free food always tastes better, and no one knows this better than Popeyes. The Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)-owned chain is offering a free chicken sandwich combo meal through Sunday as part of a partnership with DoorDash.

The Popeyes, DoorDash Partnership 

Popeyes and DoorDash kicked off a new, nationwide partnership Monday with a free offer for all customers, the companies said in a Monday press release.

Customers who place an order of $20 or more on Popeyes through DoorDash will receive a free chicken meal along with a zero delivery fee. Customers need to enter a discount code: "CHICKENWINNER."

Customers can also take advantage of free unlimited delivery for all orders of $12 or more if they hold a $9.99 monthly DashPass subscription.

DoorDash's Nationwide Coverage 

Popeyes said it decided to partner with DoorDash because the food delivery company boasts "extensive geographic coverage," reaching 80% of all Americans in all 50 states.

"Over the past few months, we've worked closely with Popeyes to build a robust partnership," Toby Espinosa, vice president of business development at DoorDash.

"As one of the most requested stores to date, we're excited to bring the beloved Popeyes brand to our marketplace, and there is no better way to celebrate this new partnership than to offer the famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich to customers for free."

Popeyes Parent Company Trades Higher 

Investors could look at the latest partnership as further confirmation that the food delivery space thrives on discounting and special promotions. It could also further fuel ongoing discussions that customers are much more loyal to their favorite restaurants than their favorite food delivery services. 

Restaurant Brands shares were trading 0.16% higher at $62.58 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

What To Know About GrubHub's New 'Common Sense' Fee Solution

GrubHub Says There Are No Plans To Sell Itself

Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Chicken Sandwich DoorDash Fast Food food Food DeliveryNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2020
Why Beyond Meat Now Has A Huge Opportunity At McDonald's
Impossible Foods To Launch Imitation Pork Products
Restaurant Business Dishes Out What To Look Out For In 2020
Chick-Fil-A's Beef With Popeyes Is Just The Latest Battle In The Chicken Wars
Which Restaurant Stocks Is RBC Hungry For?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga