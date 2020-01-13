Lululemon Athletica Raises Q4 Revenue Guidance

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance on Monday from a range of $1.315 billion to $1.33 billion to a range of $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion versus a $1.35-billion Street estimate.

The apparel retailer raised lifted its fourth-quarter diluted EPS guidance from a range of $2.10 per share to $2.13 per share to a range of $2.22 to $2.25 per share versus a $2.15 Street estimate.

"We're excited by the momentum in our business over the holiday period with guests responding well to our innovative merchandise offerings,” CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement.

“The connection we have with our guests remains strong, and I want to thank our teams across the globe for their hard work and dedication throughout 2019."

Lululemon's fiscal fourth quarter ends Feb. 2.

Lululemon shares were trading 2.77% higher at $241.35 in Monday's premarket session.The stock has a 52-week high of $238.47 and a 52-week low of $130.57.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.