4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock surged 2.8% to $92.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $106.00.
- TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) stock increased by 1.0% to $54.19. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on January 09, the current rating is at Outperform.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $52.60. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares declined 0.4% to $55.76 during Friday's pre-market session.
