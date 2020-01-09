Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's session, 143 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNF)

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Level Vision Electronics (OTC: LVLV) .

. Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 9900.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.1%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.