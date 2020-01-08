Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Will Allow Users To Limit Replies On Their Tweets
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2020 11:37pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Will Allow Users To Limit Replies On Their Tweets

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is rolling out a new feature to let users limit who can reply to their tweets on the social media platform. The company announced the update at the CES 2020 event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, TechCrunch reported.

What Happened

The users will be able to choose who can reply to their tweets based on four levels. These include Global -- everyone on Twitter can respond, Group -- only the people followed by the person can answer, Panel -- only those tagged in the specific tweet, Statement -- no one can reply.

The feature is expected to be rolled out by March.

"We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start," the company said on Twitter.

Why It Matters

The San-Fransisco based company has been experimenting with new features to fight harassment on its platform for a while. In November last year, the company implemented a feature to let users hide certain replies to their tweets.

Twitter is also funding an independent team to build a decentralized standard for social media, to fight "modern-day challenges facing social media, including abuse and false information," the company's CEO Jack Dorsey announced in December.

Twitter's latest feature could be aimed at fighting harassment and abuse, but it could be used to limit political discourse, according to TechCrunch.

Politicians could limit the replies to just their followers, making it seem like that there's universal support for their policies, the publication noted.

Twitter's stand at fighting the spread of false information and abuse on its platform has been in stark contrast to that of rival social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), which has vehemently opposed any political censorship.

Price Action

Twitter's shares closed 1.57% higher at $33,05 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Facebook social media techcrunch twitterNews Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + TWTR)

A Decent Outlook For This Facebook-Heavy ETF
December's Investor Movement Index Ends 2019 On A HIgh Note
Facebook Shares Plan To Ban Deepfakes
Michelle Obama Launches Instagram Series
Investor Movement Index Summary: December 2019
Welcome To Hollywood: Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg Roasted At Golden Globes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga