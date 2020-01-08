Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/8

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: Spot National and Regional Contracts

Trucking Freight Futures finished a quiet Tuesday trading session on a mixed note. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) settled unchanged at $1.455/mile. Both the East regional (FUT.VEU202001) and South regional (FUT.VSU202001) contracts eked out fractional gains to close at $1.626 and $1.247, respectively. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) ended 0.13% lower at $1.492.

On the individual lanes, there were three contracts which posted small gains, three with small losses and one that was unchanged. Two of the three contracts finishing in positive territory for the day were in the East. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) settled higher by 0.25% to $2.033 and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) ticked up a fraction to $1.760. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) slipped 0.2% to finish at $1.085.

In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) picked up 0.5% and closed $1.033. This gain was partially offset by a 0.34% dip in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) to $1.460. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) was unchanged for a second consecutive day and remained at $2.000 while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) shed 0.5% to end at $0.984.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VNU202001, FUT.VEU202001, FUT.VWU202001, FUT.VSU202001

