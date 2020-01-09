Can You Lose Weight By Eating Donuts? Krispy Kreme Thinks So

Anyone looking to shed a pound or two knows to stay away from donuts but a little indulgence here and there is a healthy part of a diet. Donut maker Krispy Kreme has a new product out which combines the traditional delicious taste of its donut at just 100 calories, the company said in a Monday.

What Happened

Krispy Kreme will start selling a miniaturized version of its donut called "Minis," according to a company press release. Each donut has less than 100 calories, which is ideal for a "mini-indulgence" or a tasty treat on a "cheat day."

The company will sell the "Minis" at higher calorie counts through add-ons like sprinkles or icing.

Krispy Kreme was acquired by European investment fund HAB Holding in 2016.

Why It's Important

"Too many people bail on their New Year's resolutions before they are even halfway through January," Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena said in the release. "That's no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way."

Krispy Kreme will host "Mini Mondays" in stores each Monday throughout January where customers will receive a free Mini donut from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

