18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock increased by 14.1% to $0.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $0.81.
- Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares surged 6.3% to $0.42. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock increased by 5.8% to $0.41.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock increased by 5.6% to $0.87. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 1.8% to $1.12.
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $2.87. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on November 15, the current rating is at Hold.
- ConocoPhillips, Inc. (NYSE: COP) stock increased by 1.4% to $67.42. The most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on December 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.
Losers
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock declined 4.6% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock declined 4.0% to $8.63. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SM) shares decreased by 2.7% to $12.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $20.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares decreased by 2.7% to $20.63. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock declined 2.5% to $3.07. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock decreased by 2.4% to $4.60. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on December 06, the current rating is at Sector Perform.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 2.1% to $10.15.
- Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) shares decreased by 1.4% to $0.64. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 1.3% to $2.26.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 1.1% to $8.07. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 05, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
