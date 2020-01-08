6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock rose 4.7% to $87.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 03, the current rating is at Perform.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) stock surged 4.0% to $191.12. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $208.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock surged 1.6% to $25.12.
Losers
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares declined 0.9% to $55.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
- New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock declined 0.6% to $1.69.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares decreased by 0.6% to $55.75.
