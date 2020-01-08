Market Overview

6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock rose 4.7% to $87.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 03, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) stock surged 4.0% to $191.12. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $208.00.
  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock surged 1.6% to $25.12.

 

Losers

  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares declined 0.9% to $55.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
  • New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock declined 0.6% to $1.69.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares decreased by 0.6% to $55.75.

