34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 103.8% to $4.8901 after the company announced it has received 'intention to grant' patents from European and Israeli patent offices.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gained 25.4% to $32.17 after the company, along with Total SA announced a significant oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares gained 22.4% to $36.96 after the company announced that its Pegcetacoplan met its primary endpoint in the PEGASUS study.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) climbed 22.1% to $2.8703.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 17% to $2.8415.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 16.8% to $3.7950 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 16% to $2.77.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 14.8% to $6.67.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares climbed 12.2% to $16.27.
- Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) rose 12.2% to $2.67.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) gained 12.2% to $12.18.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 11.3% to $28.15.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 11.9% to $2.63.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) gained 10% to $4.20.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) climbed 10% to $3.2001.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 9.4% to $6.34 after the company announced positive topline results from the in-clinic stage of a Phase 2 study of its ready-to-use glucagon.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) surged 9.2% to $17.30.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 5.6% to $109.58 after the company narrowed preliminary Q3 sales guidance from $1.244 billion-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion vs the $1.24 billion estimate.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 5.4% to $5.54 after the company highlighted a publication that discussed Cyclophilin inhibition as a potential treatment for NASH.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) rose 5.1% to $16.17. Dorian LPG will replace SRC Energy effective prior to the open of trading on January 15.
Losers
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 17.7% to $2.1404 after the company has executed a non-binding letter of intent to divest its subsidiary in Guadalajara, Mexico for approximately $4 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares dipped 15.4% to $4.3790 after the company announced concerning Q3 results and a cost-reduction initiative which, among other things, will cut its store count by about 450 locations.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 13.8% to $7.44 after dropping 10.57% on Monday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares dropped 13.8% to $3.44.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) fell 11.8% to $1.8250.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares tumbled 11.5% to $5.60.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 11.4% to $8.13.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 11.3% to $1.9699.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 11.2% to $1.8999.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) dropped 10.4% to $1.99.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares dipped 10.2% to $3.42.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 10.1% to $3.3712.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 9.7% to $6.95.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares fell 7.8% to $40.47.
