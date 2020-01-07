Market Overview

Facebook Shares Plan To Ban Deepfakes
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2020
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced on Tuesday it will remove videos modified by artificial intelligence known as “deepfakes” from its platform. The deepfakes are computer-generated footage designed to look real.

Facebook explains that manipulations can be made through simple technology like Photoshop or through sophisticated tools that use artificial intelligence or “deep learning” techniques to create videos that distort reality – usually called “deepfakes.”

The company says these videos are still rare on the internet, but present a significant challenge for industry and society as their use increases.

“Our approach has several components, from investigating AI-generated content and deceptive behaviors like fake accounts, to partnering with academia, government and industry to exposing people behind these efforts,” Monika Bickert, vice president of global policy management at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

Videos that don’t meet Facebook standards for removal are still eligible for review. If a photo or video is rated false or partly false by a fact-checker, Facebook says it will also significantly reduce its distribution in News Feed and reject it if it’s being run as an ad.

Facebook's stock trades around $212.60 per share. The stock has a 52-week range between $212.78 and $135.91.

