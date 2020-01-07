Michelle Obama Launches Instagram Series

Michelle Obama, the wife of the former U.S. President Barack Obama, is partnering with the digital media company ATTN to launch a video series on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) owned Instagram, according to Axios.

Over the years, the Obamas have maintained a strong media presence through social media projects on numerous tech platforms.

See Also: The Obamas Are Bringing Podcasts To Spotify

In June, reports emerged the Obama’s had signed a deal with Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) to produce exclusive podcasts. The Obama's production company, Higher Ground, will create exclusive podcasts for the streaming platform.

According to Axios, Michelle Obama's show will be produced by ATTN in partnership with Reach Higher, and the first episode of the six-episode series will premiere exclusively on IGTV in mid-January.

Facebook's stock trades around $212.60 per share. The stock has a 52-week range between $212.78 and $135.91.

Photo credit: U.S. Department Of Agriculture, Flickr