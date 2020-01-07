9 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock increased by 2.0% to $8.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock surged 2.0% to $13.81. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE: HDB) stock rose 1.9% to $62.10.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock surged 1.9% to $112.25. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.00.
- LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LX) stock surged 1.5% to $14.85. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.80.
- Bain Capital Specialty, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $20.00.
Losers
- Bank Bradesco, Inc. (NYSE: BBD) stock plummeted 1.8% to $8.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell 1.5% to $8.96. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Freedom Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares plummeted 1.3% to $14.30.
