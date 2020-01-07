Market Overview

9 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 8:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock increased by 2.0% to $8.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock surged 2.0% to $13.81. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE: HDB) stock rose 1.9% to $62.10.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock surged 1.9% to $112.25. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.00.
  • LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LX) stock surged 1.5% to $14.85. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.80.
  • Bain Capital Specialty, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $20.00.

 

Losers

  • Bank Bradesco, Inc. (NYSE: BBD) stock plummeted 1.8% to $8.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell 1.5% to $8.96. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Freedom Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares plummeted 1.3% to $14.30.

