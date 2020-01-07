Rocket Mortgage Celebrates New NFL Sponsorship With $1M In Super Bowl Square Prizes

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans announced Tuesday that it has secured a multiyear deal with the National Football League to become its official mortgage sponsor.

Largest-Ever Super Bowl Squares Game

Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, said in a Tuesday press release that the new relationship will kick off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.

To celebrate the sponsorship deal, Rocket Mortgage said it will oversee the largest official game of Super Bowl squares in history, the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

The Detroit-based mortgage lender will hand out cash prizes to several winners throughout the most important football game of the year at each score change.

If a similar contest was held last year, the five score changes would have seen $1.25 million in prizes handed out, according to Rocket Mortgage.

The 2018 Super Bowl featured 19 score changes, which would have lifted the total prize payout to $1.95 million.

On top of a prize for each score change, two grand prize winners will receive $500,000 each.

Life-Changing Cash Prizes To Be Given Out During Super Bowl LIV

Rocket Mortgage loves "supercharging the excitement" of some of the biggest sporting matches in the world, none of which are larger than the Super Bowl, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. The CEO also said he hopes the cash prize will "change lives" and help a fan buy the home of their dreams.

"No matter the score, we are excited that the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes will undoubtedly have football fans across the country on the edge of their seats," he said.

'A Unique Way To Kick Off' NFL Partnership

Fans can register for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com to select one of 100 blank "square" spaces on a 10-by-10-grid. Participants who also enter through Facebook or Twitter will receive up to 10 bonus squares for each friend or family member who registers using their unique link.

The two grand prize winners will randomly be selected, one during the first half of the Super Bowl and the other after the completion of the game.

"We're thrilled to bring Rocket Mortgage into the NFL family as our first ever Official Mortgage Sponsor," Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president at NFL Partnerships, said in a statement.

"The Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes is a unique way to kick off our partnership and should add to the excitement of the Super Bowl in a way that is authentic to our fans."

