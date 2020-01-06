Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Adds High-End Liquor To Shelves

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart Adds High-End Liquor To Shelves

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is looking to improve its alcohol selection by offering hyperlocal craft beers, high-end wines and top-shelf spirits.

Walmart's Liquor Aisle 

Walmart's "core offerings" of alcohol today include everyday brands like Bud Light, Miller Light and Coors Light, Jason Fremstad, vice president of adult beverages for Walmart's U.S. stores, told Business Insider — but the company recognizes consumers are demanding more premium alcohol options. 

Walmart has so far taken part in "well over" 100 meetings with local and national players in the craft beer space, the publication reported.

The retailer is also focused on capturing growth in premium tequila, which is "growing incredibly fast." Other alcohol categories Walmart will focus on includes hard seltzer which benefited from "phenomenal" growth.

What It Means For Walmart 

The world's largest retailer is looking to address growing demand despite entering a category it is "really not known for at this point," Fremstad told Business Insider.

Walmart is hoping to change this perception and has already taken bold steps, including buying a single barrel of Buffalo Trace bourbon and selling out all of the bottles in just six days.

Walmart started tweaking its alcohol assortment last spring and will continue making changes through 2020 and next year.

Fremstad told Business Insider the company will be closely following the alcohol segment and closely evaluate which trends are short-lived and will focus instead on those with staying power.

Walmart Price Action

The stock was down 0.64% at $117.11 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Beer Companies And Dry January: A Sign OfThat' The Times?

Is Cannabis The Liquor Industry's Worst Nightmare?

Posted-In: alcohol Beer Business Insider craft beer retail SeltzerNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Commentary: Taming The Tsunami Of Post-Holiday E-Commerce Returns
SmileDirectClub Launches Oral Care Products for Walmart
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks That Have Been The World's Most Valuable Company
Strategist Says FedEx Was Right To Part Ways With Amazon
Retailers To Plow E-Commerce Profits Into Logistics Improvements, Forgoing Bottom-Line Growth, Firm Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga