Chick-Fil-A Testing Smaller Menu Size In Two Locations

Chicken fast food chain Chick-fil-A is testing a slimmer menu across all of Arizona and the city of Charlotte, North Carolina to see if it improves the overall guest experience.

What Happened

Chick-fil-A said in a press release it will test a modified menu in the two regions to "maintain a focus on serving high-quality food and make room for future offerings." Some of the items which will be completely removed from the menu include Sunflower Multigrain Bagel, Grilled Cool Wrap, and Decaf Coffee.

Perhaps the most notable omission from the new menu is the Original Chick-n-Strips.

Other menu items can no longer be personalized, including a kid's meal which will include only five pieces of nuggets instead of an option of four or six. Other changes include coffee which will only be offered in a small size and Catering trays will only be available in a Medium size.

Why It's Important

Chick-fil-A said in a statement obtained by NRR the restaurant wants to "serve quality food as efficiently as possible." The statement added the company will also test new items, including a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and a Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit.

Customer feedback from the testing period will help management determine if new spicy menu items will be popular enough for a nation-wide launch, according to NRR.

Benzinga's Take

Some of the proposed changes signal much larger changes to the menu. Practically speaking, is offering multiple sizes of coffee really that cumbersome to workers?

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

