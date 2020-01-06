Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Little Caesars Partners With DoorDash, Heating Up Pizza Delivery Competition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Little Caesars Partners With DoorDash, Heating Up Pizza Delivery Competition

Competition in the pizza delivery space is heating up after Little Caesars Pizza entered into a partnership with DoorDash.

Little Caesars Finally Embraces Delivery 

For the first time in Little Caesars' six-decade history, the Detroit-based pizza chain will start delivering pizzas to customers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The partnership will start Monday and include the majority of its nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Little Caesars CEO David Scrivano told WSJ the "consumer is going toward home delivery." 

A Little Caesars spokeswoman told WSJ its delivery fee on DoorDash will cost $2.99 plus a 10% service fee that will be capped at $3.

Why It's Important

Little Caesars' new push into delivery naturally poses competition to pizza chains that emphasize delivery, including Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ).

On the other hand, Little Caesars has established a reputation of low prices by operating as a carry-out-only business. 

A DoorDash spokeswon told WSJ a pilot test with Little Caesars showed signs that a full-scale launch will increase sales and profits for both companies.

It is unclear how or if Dominos's will respond with a partnership of its own. The company previously spoke out against third-party delivery partners, as it prefers to invest in its own delivery infrastructure.

Related Links:

Domino's CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald's Expands Third-Party Partners

Takeaways From Grubhub's Annual 'Year In Food' Report

Photo by Mrmiscellanious via Wikimedia

Posted-In: food Food Delivery Little Caesars PizzaNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

BTIG Overviews Restaurant Sector's Top 2020 Trends, Stock Picks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Longbow Cites Valuation In Domino's Downgrade
PreMarket Prep Recap: FedEx Doesn't Deliver, Domino's Sliced After Downgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2019
Which Restaurant Stocks Is RBC Hungry For?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga