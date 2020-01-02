Takeaways From Grubhub's Annual 'Year In Food' Report

Food delivery company GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) released Wednesday its annual "Year in Food" report which includes the most popular dishes and other key takeaways. Here is a summary of the findings.

Top Ordered Foods

Cauliflower Pizza was the most ordered food across the U.S. in 2019, according to GrubHub. The healthier alternative to standard pizza ranked as the seventh most ordered food at the start of 2019.

The runners up consist of spicy brussel sprouts, portobello empanada, black bean and sweet potato taco, and miso pork ramen.

Top Meat Substitutes

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly food items accounted for seven out of the top 10 GrubHub orders. Ranking at the top meat substitute is the Impossible Burger. Runners up are black bean burger, tofu, mushroom burger, and Jackfruit.

Vegan Friendly And Unfriendly States

GrubHub found that New York ranks as the most vegan-friendly state in the U.S., followed by California and Nevada. On the other hand, Indiana ranked as the least vegan-friendly, followed by Iowa and North Carolina.

Other Fun Facts

Grubhub offered some additional fun facts for 2019 in a promotional video:

Avocado toast decreased in popularity in favor of brussel sprouts which reached "epic proportions."

The most ordered Chicago-style hot dogs didn't occur in Illinois, rather in Iowa.

San-Francisco based Caliburger was the most popular independent burger joint in the country.

Grubhub drivers combined for 200,000 deliveries to diners during the busiest day of the year.

