7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares increased by 15.7% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 7.1% to $3.46. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Lockheed Martin, Inc. (NYSE: LMT) shares surged 1.9% to $421.64. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $375.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 3.9% to $1.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares decreased by 2.3% to $10.91. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares fell 1.1% to $11.84. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock fell 1.0% to $329.30. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $360.00.
Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.