Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares increased by 15.7% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 7.1% to $3.46. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Lockheed Martin, Inc. (NYSE: LMT) shares surged 1.9% to $421.64. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $375.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 3.9% to $1.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares decreased by 2.3% to $10.91. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares fell 1.1% to $11.84. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock fell 1.0% to $329.30. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $360.00.

Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + CNHI)

Boeing Internal Investigation Reveals More Design Flaws In Troubled 737 MAX Aircraft
Gold, Bonds, Crude All On The Rise After US Strike In Middle East Sparks Fears
What To Expect From Space Exploration In 2020: Mars, Tourism, Blue Origin, SpaceX And More
New Horizons: Virgin Galactic Debuts, China's Moon Landing, Female Space Walk And More
The Stock Market Is Looking Lackluster This Morning as Investors Close Out Decade
34 CEOs Who Resigned Or Were Fired In 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga