5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Town Sports Intl Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares rose 25.3% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $4.25. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 3.3% to $4.35.
Losers
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) stock decreased by 1.9% to $28.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $38.00.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE: FCAU) shares fell 1.4% to $14.29. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Outperform.
