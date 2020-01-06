Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Town Sports Intl Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares rose 25.3% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $4.25. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 3.3% to $4.35.

 

Losers

  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) stock decreased by 1.9% to $28.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $38.00.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE: FCAU) shares fell 1.4% to $14.29. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Outperform.

