20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares rose 40.1% to $0.50 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares surged 34.5% to $0.35. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 13.4% to $0.95.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $9.03. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $10.36.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock increased by 6.9% to $0.59.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 6.8% to $0.52.
- Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock surged 3.7% to $0.42.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) stock increased by 3.6% to $12.01. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.42. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $7.29.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock surged 1.6% to $0.34.
Losers
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock decreased by 9.3% to $1.46 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 15, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock plummeted 3.4% to $0.21.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock declined 2.4% to $1.20.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 2.2% to $0.53. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares declined 2.0% to $1.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock decreased by 1.8% to $1.10.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock decreased by 1.6% to $8.95. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock fell 1.3% to $33.50. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $28.00.
