20 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares increased by 13.0% to $8.17 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 05, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) stock increased by 7.5% to $3.45. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 6.1% to $0.91. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $10.15.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 4.6% to $1.48.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock rose 4.1% to $4.59. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on December 06, the current rating is at Sector Perform.
  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares rose 3.9% to $4.92. The most recent rating by Barclays, on December 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares surged 3.1% to $14.10. According to the most recent rating by Williams Capital, on December 20, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $43.87. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares rose 2.6% to $2.37. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares increased by 2.2% to $25.21. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $40.90. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares surged 1.4% to $13.11. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares rose 1.3% to $71.85. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $81.00.
  • Chevron, Inc. (NYSE: CVX) shares rose 1.2% to $122.89. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Pembina Pipeline, Inc. (NYSE: PBA) shares rose 1.1% to $37.16. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $50.00.

 

Losers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock decreased by 7.9% to $10.50 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares plummeted 2.7% to $8.51.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 1.6% to $2.49.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares fell 1.2% to $12.68.

