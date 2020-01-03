65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares jumped 100% to close at $11.40 on Thursday after the company was granted a patent titled 'Apparatus using multiple jets for gas delivery and methods of fluidizing.’
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 44.7% to close at $1.49 after Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported a 5.9% passive stake in the company.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares gained 38.5% to close at $7.20 after the company's CEO reported the purchase of 100,000 shares on Tuesday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares rose 25.2% to close at $2.88 after the company won a three-year automation system bid from Jidong Oilfield.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) surged 23.8% to close at $8.68.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 18.8% to close at $2.97.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares gained 18.2% to close at $13.00.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 18.1% to close at $12.70.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 18.1% to close at $4.97. Arlo and Verisure announced the closure of Verisure's acquisition of arlo Europe's commercial operations.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 16% to close at $5.51.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 13.8% to close at $2.47.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) rose 13.7% to close at $2.66.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 13.6% to close at $38.50.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares gained 13.5% to close at $7.30 after the EMA accepted the company's regulatory submission for Lumoxiti in relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) climbed 13.5% to close at $6.30.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 12.8% to close at $4.49.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) surged 12.6% to close at $4.48.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 12.5% to close at $20.95 after the People's Bank of China lowered the amount of reserve cash the country's banks need to support the economy, adding roughly 800 billion yuan in liquidity to the country's economy.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 12.3% to close at $29.34.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 12.1% to close at $3.15.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 12% to close at $7.85.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 11.9% to close at $2.36.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares gained 11.9% to close at $1.98 after reporting a partnership with PiBEX and SK Telesys to develop wirelessly charged ultra-wideband tracking tag for POSCO Worldwide.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) gained 11.8% to close at $9.85.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) rose 11.8% to close at $3.42.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) climbed 11.5% to close at $20.02.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) climbed 11.4% to close at $58.82.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 11.4% to close at $8.00.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) surged 11.3% to close at $11.75.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBI) shares gained 10.8% to close at $9.04.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) surged 10.8% to close at $2.87.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) surged 10.4% to close at $2.65.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares rose 10.2% to close at $36.97.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) surged 10.2% to close at $51.06.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) gained 9.9% to close at $12.29
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares rose 9.8% to close at $2.69 after dropping 6.13% on Tuesday.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares gained 9.5% to close at $9.99 amid strength in U.S. equities as the market reopens following the New Year holiday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 9.4% to close at $15.20.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) gained 9.4% to close at $138.22.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) climbed 9% to close at $41.23.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 8.6% to close at $43.36 after gaining 7.37% on Tuesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares tumbled 31.2% to close at $2.6150 on Thursday after the company announced DUR-928 did not demonstrate benefit over placebo in Phase 2a psoriasis trial. The company is discontinuing development.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 28.3% to close at $3.88 after the company announced a $10 million common stock offering priced at-the-market.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) dropped 27.2% to close at $2.11 after falling 7.1% on Tuesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 19.9% to close at $2.01 after climbing 49.40% on Tuesday.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares dipped 19% to close at $5.06.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares dipped 17% to close at $3.95 on Thursday after gaining 23% on Tuesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 13.3% to close at $4.03.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dropped 13% to close at $18.93 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $12 per share.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 12.7% to close at $1.10 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 38% on news the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 12.6% to close at $7.52.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) dropped 12% to close at $44.45.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares declined 11.2% to close at $3.41.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dropped 11% to close at $5.73.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dipped 10.9% to close at $3.5750.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 10.7% to close at $2.26 after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) declined 9.8% to close at $116.21.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) fell 9.5% to close at $20.08.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dipped 9.4% to close at $8.13.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) dropped 9.4% to close at $4.26.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) tumbled 9.1% to close at $2.59.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 9.1% to close at $4.41.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 8.9% to close at $4.08 after dropping 8.76% on Tuesday.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 8.8% to close at $4.65.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) fell 8.8% to close at $76.86.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.