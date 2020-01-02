Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Partners With Chipmaker It Broke Up With Three Years Ago
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 02, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Apple Partners With Chipmaker It Broke Up With Three Years Ago

U.K. chipmaker Imagination Technologies Group plc has signed a new deal with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) after a three-year breakup.

What Happened

In April 2017, U.K. chipmaker Imagination Technologies Group plc saw its shares plummet by 70% after the California-based tech company said it wouldn't use the company's intellectual property any longer.

"[We have] replaced the multi-year, multi-use license agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6, 2014, with a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of Imagination's intellectual property in exchange for license fees," the chipmaker announced on Thursday.

Imagination Technologies didn't mention which IP it has agreed to share with Apple. According to Bloomberg, it is likely related to graphics and artificial intelligence.

Why It Matters

Imagination had previously contested if Apple could manufacture the graphic chips in-house with infringing on Imagination's IP.

"Apple has not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property, and confidential information," Imagination said in May 2017, as the two companies engaged in a public spat.

Apple responded by saying that Imagination's claims are " inaccurate and misleading."

The company was ultimately sold to Chinese state-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for 500 million pounds in September that year.

Price Action

Apple's shares closed 0.73% higher at $293.65 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Apple. chipmaker BloombergNews Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Benzinga's Most-Read Stories Of 2019
The Best And Worst IPOs Of 2019
Paul Meeks Bearish On Apple, Values Stock At Around $170
10 Things You Stopped Using This Decade
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Apple Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Wedbush Projects Apple To Dominate 5G 'Super Cycle,' Disney To Beat Netflix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street