5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 1.2% to $436.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $370.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 1.1% to $35.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares rose 0.9% to $1884.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $2200.00.
  • Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) stock surged 0.8% to $218.23. The market cap seems to be at $542.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on November 27, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • RH, Inc. (NYSE: RH) shares fell 2.7% to $221.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Guggenheim Securities, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session