31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) stock surged 24.6% to $23.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.0 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 27, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) stock moved upwards by 15.1% to $22.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.1 million.
- Verona Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNA) stock increased by 14.7% to $7.55. The market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $21.07. The market cap seems to be at $560.7 million.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $1.48. The market cap seems to be at $61.3 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock rose 8.4% to $0.34. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MREO) shares increased by 7.0% to $2.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock rose 6.7% to $4.30. The market cap seems to be at $20.6 million.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock increased by 6.4% to $11.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.0 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares surged 6.0% to $14.84. The market cap seems to be at $21.2 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 3.9% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock increased by 3.6% to $0.72. The market cap seems to be at $25.8 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 3.4% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares increased by 3.4% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.9 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
- PAVmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) stock increased by 3.4% to $1.22. The market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- Spring Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.24. The market cap seems to be at $48.8 million. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.70.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock rose 3.2% to $0.21. The market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares surged 2.8% to $2.90. The market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $1.18. The market cap seems to be at $13.2 million.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares rose 2.4% to $33.71. The market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $28.00.
- NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares increased by 2.2% to $3.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock surged 2.0% to $0.56. The market cap seems to be at $29.7 million.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares increased by 1.8% to $50.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) shares increased by 1.8% to $47.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) stock increased by 1.3% to $48.66. The market cap stands at $19.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on November 12, the current rating is at Outperform.
Losers
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares plummeted 5.2% to $2.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $158.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock plummeted 4.8% to $1.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares declined 4.7% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 24, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) stock fell 3.0% to $4.90. The market cap stands at $81.7 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock declined 1.8% to $0.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares plummeted 1.5% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.