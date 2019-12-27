Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Start Delivering Its First China-Made Models On Monday
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2019 5:45am   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Start Delivering Its First China-Made Models On Monday

California-based automaker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will deliver the first units of its China-made Model 3 electric vehicle to 15 customers on Monday, a company representative told Reuters.

What Happened

Tesla began accepting orders for the first model made in its still-under-construction Shanghai gigafactory in October. As reported at the time, the Model 3 is priced at about $50,855 (355,800 yuan).

The Elon Musk-led company seems to be running on time with deliveries in spite of hiccups along the way, including its primary battery supplier Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFY) refusing to manufacture the batteries at the Shanghai plant.

Earlier on Thursday, Tesla said that it had reached an agreement with multiple Chinese banks to get up to $1.6 billion in loan for the Shanghai factory over the course of the next few years.

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 1.34% higher at $430.94 on Thursday. The shares were further 0.71% up in after-hours trading.

 

Posted-In: China Electric VehicleNews Retail Sales Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + PCRFY)

Tesla Gets $1.6B Loan From Chinese Banks For Shanghai Gigafactory
Gene Munster Talks Tesla's Opportunity, Apple's Valuation, Netflix's Headwinds
Morgan Stanley Says Tesla Faces Strong Competition From Rivian, Others
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Starsky Robotics Seeks Potential Buyers As Autonomous Startup Struggles To Raise Funds
PreMarket Prep Recap: The Importance Of PRs, FedEx Downgrade And Interviews With A Tesla Bear And Bull
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Banks Cut 77K Jobs Across The Globe This Year: Bloomberg