Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 11:14am
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 92 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • Orange (OTC: FNCTF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Spyglass Resources (OTC: SGLRF) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • GLG Life Tech (OTC: GLGLF) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 345.84% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Monday:

  • Orange (OTC: FNCTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Monday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.93 today morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • BYD (OTC: BYDDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.62. Shares then traded down 1.25%.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.13, and later moved down 8.69% over the session.
  • SembCorp Marine (OTC: SMBMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.93, and later moved down 11.44% over the session.
  • KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.67% over the rest of the day.
  • First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.55, and later moved up 0.3% over the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.31% over the session.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $85.29. Shares then traded up 0.16%.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.35 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Heidelberger (OTC: HBGRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 36.81% on the session.
  • Bumi Resources (OTC: PBMRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.91 today morning. The stock traded down 36.81% over the session.
  • Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) shares were down 1.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.30.
  • Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 3.37%.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock hit $3.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.22% over the course of the day.
  • Berkshire Bancorp (OTC: BERK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded down 0.47%.
  • Fearless Films (OTC: FERL) shares moved down 25.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday. The stock was down 17.07% for the day.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day.
  • Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares set a new yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was down 8.43% on the session.
  • Highlands Bankshares (OTC: HBSI) stock hit $39.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.37, and later moved down 5.94% over the session.
  • Hamlin Bank and Trust (OTC: HMLN) stock moved down 7.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $260.00 to open trading.
  • MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.64% on the session.
  • Intelgenx Technologies (OTC: IGXT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32 today morning. The stock traded up 2.96% over the session.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares were down 3.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.07.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock moved up 2.51% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.39 to open trading.
  • Emerald Bioscience (OTC: EMBI) stock moved down 2.44% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.
  • Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • Generex Biotechnology (OTC: GNBT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.56. Shares then traded down 0.19%.
  • Prosafe (OTC: PRSEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday morning, later moving down 55.97% over the rest of the day.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ: SLS) stock hit $3.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.63% over the course of the day.
  • Elio Motors (OTC: ELIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Monday morning, later moving down 21.05% over the rest of the day.
  • Fuse Medical (OTC: FZMD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) stock moved down 4.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to open trading.
  • Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 13.5% for the day.
  • China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.97% over the rest of the day.
  • School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.57. Shares then traded down 5.0%.
  • Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ: SPHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded up 6.99%.
  • Kingsrose Mining (OTC: KGRSY) stock moved down 31.15% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
  • Silver Bull Resources (OTC: SVBL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ: NVFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading. The stock was up 345.84% on the session.
  • Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock hit $0.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.38% over the course of the day.
  • American Cannabis Co (OTC: AMMJ) stock moved down 5.41% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to open trading.
  • MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 1.56% over the session.
  • Non-Invasive Monitoring (OTC: NIMU) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.17%.
  • Myomo (AMEX: MYO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0023 today morning. The stock traded up 13.1% over the session.
  • Insys Therapeutics (OTC: INSYQ) stock hit $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 24.38% over the course of the day.
  • New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.82% over the rest of the day.
  • American Battery Metals (OTC: ABML) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 3.45%.
  • Scientific Learning (OTC: SCIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 10.64% over the session.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock hit $0.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.04% over the course of the day.
  • IPic Entertainment (OTC: IPICQ) shares moved down 60.22% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
  • Granite City Food (OTC: GCFB) stock moved down 16.81% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
  • Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.
  • Imagin Medical (OTC: IMEXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded up 8.11% over the session.
  • GLG Life Tech (OTC: GLGLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.5%.
  • Steele Oceanic (OTC: SELR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 38.46%.
  • Medical Cannabis Payment (OTC: REFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 28.54% over the session.
  • Tech Central (OTC: TCHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 10.53% over the session.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.50 today morning. The stock traded down 22.07% over the session.
  • Avalanche International (OTC: AVLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 24.0% over the session.
  • Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) stock hit $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.47% over the course of the day.
  • Andatee China Marine (OTC: AMCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.004 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Aeon Global Health (OTC: AGHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Rafina Innovations (OTC: VICA) stock hit $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 54.81% over the course of the day.
  • Oracle Energy (OTC: OECCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 74.55% on the session.
  • Cytta (OTC: CYCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 21.99% over the session.
  • American Leisure Holdings (OTC: AMLH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.
  • Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BSPM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 93.36% on the day.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 98.0% for the day.
  • Artificial Intelligence (OTC: AITX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Bon-Ton Stores (OTC: BONTQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Monday. The stock was down 77.85% for the day.
  • Stealth Technologies (OTC: STTH) stock moved down 7.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00115 to open trading.
  • PureSpectrum (OTC: PSRU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • HempAmericana (OTC: HMPQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0043 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
  • Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000385 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
  • Glori Energy (OTC: GLRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0017 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
  • Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Eco Depot (OTC: ECDP) shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0002.
  • Spyglass Resources (OTC: SGLRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

