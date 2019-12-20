Market Overview

Boeing Starliner Unable To Reach Space Station, Fails Mission
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019 12:14pm   Comments
Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) Starliner spacecraft was unable to achieve the correct orbit after launching Friday, preventing it from reaching its goal of docking with the International Space Station. 

No people were onboard the capsule.

The flight is part of an effort to have public-private partnerships take over astronaut launches from NASA.

Friday's development is a huge blow for NASA as well as Boeing, as it further delays the agency’s return to being able to fly its astronauts to the space station.

An uncrewed Boeing Starliner spacecraft lifted off aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on a test flight to the International Space Station, according to NASA. 

The privately held SpaceX's Dragon vehicle launched in March on its unmanned test and last week docked at the ISS on its 19th uncrewed space station resupply mission.

Boeing shares were down 1.01% at $330.11 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $292.47.

Related Links:

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set For First Launch This Week

Boeing Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Halts 737 Max Production, Says 50% Of Revenue Affected

NASA photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: International Space Station space StarlinerNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

