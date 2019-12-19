3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock surged 1.1% to $11.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
Losers
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares fell 0.8% to $61.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $40.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 17, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Pampa Energia, Inc. (NYSE: PAM) stock fell 0.5% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
