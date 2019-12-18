10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 7.8% to $20.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.03. The market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares rose 4.5% to $24.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares rose 4.0% to $138.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $150.00.
- Tupperware Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TUP) shares surged 3.2% to $8.40. The market cap seems to be at $469.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
- Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares surged 1.4% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares rose 1.0% to $16.19. The market cap seems to be at $4.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 09, the current rating is at Sell.
Losers
- The Stars Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares declined 2.9% to $23.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares decreased by 2.5% to $2.54. The market cap seems to be at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) stock plummeted 2.5% to $12.45. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.