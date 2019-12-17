5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock increased by 5.5% to $9.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares increased by 2.7% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock increased by 1.4% to $17.49. The market cap stands at $29.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 11, the current rating is at Overweight.
Losers
