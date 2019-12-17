74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares climbed 111% to close at $17.28 on Monday after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) surged 70.6% to close at $79.80 after the company's phase 3 study to treat major depressive disorder met its primary endpoint.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares rose 25.6% to close at $3.39 following Q4 results. SIFCO Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.43 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 24.4% to close at $11.06. TravelCenters of America named Jonathan Pertchik as CEO.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) rose 22.6% to close at $6.38.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) gained 22.3% to close at $3.34 after the company won 2 Florida contracts expected to add $35 million of revenue in 2020 and $15 million of revenue in 2021.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 21.5% to close at $4.07.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 20.6% to close at $8.19.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 20.4% to close at $4.60.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) climbed 17.2% to close at $40.00. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $64 price target.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 17.1% to close at $6.84.
- Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: HSAC) gained 17% to close at $13.55.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) surged 16.8% to close at $5.56 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is trading on higher-than-average volume.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 16.1% to close at $7.72.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 15.6% to close at $4.22.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) jumped 14.5% to close at $45.09.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 14.1% to close at $2.75.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) jumped 14% to close at $28.95 after the company announced review of strategic alternatives.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 13.7% to close at $6.80.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 13.5% to close at $6.48.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares climbed 13.4% to close at $2.29.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 12.8% to close at $3.80.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 12.4% to close at $3.53.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) jumped 12.4% to close at $2.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals received a Notice of Allowance of additional patent for treatment of alcohol use disorder with AD04 in patients identified using a molecular genetic biomarker.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) gained 12.4% to close at $10.40.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) surged 12.1% to close at $7.61.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)gained 11.8% to close at $2.75.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 11.6% to close at $5.89.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 11.5% to close at $7.58.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 11.3% to close at $2.56.
- Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMD) shares jumped 11.3% to close at $9.00.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) gained 11.1% to close at $15.07.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares rose 11% to close at $19.76.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) climbed 11% to close at $16.81.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 10.8% to close at $3.19.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $13.67.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 10.5% to close at $4.10.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 10.5% to close at $13.00.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) jumped 10.2% to close at $3.14.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) rose 9.7% to close at $6.24.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) gained 9.7% to close at $12.53.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 9.1% to close at $4.57 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for lead drug candidate, Seclidemstat, in relapsed or refractory ewing sarcoma.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged 8.2% to close at $34.52. Deutsche Bank maintained SMART Global with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $34.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 7.9% to close at $35.00 after gaining 8.75% on Friday.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 7.9% to close at $1.92.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 7.6% to close at $28.20.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 7.4% to close at $5.94.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares gained 6.9% to close at $10.51.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 6% to close at $2.84.
Losers
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares dipped 55.4% to close at $16.79 on Monday after the company announced it would discontinue the development of its Suvodirsen for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) tumbled 37.1% to close at $15.96 after drug company Novartis discontinued development of a treatment that shares characteristics with Gossamer's lead candidate.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares fell 19% to close at $7.69.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares fell 16.8% to close at $1.88.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) fell 15.5% to close at $13.30.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 14% to close at $9.67 after California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the company's bankruptcy reorganization proposal.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dipped 12.3% to close at $3.20.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) tumbled 11.6% to close at $8.16.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 11.5% to close at $25.39 after climbing 28.94% on Friday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 11.3% to close at $4.65.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 10.8% to close at $2.81.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) dipped 10.5% to close at $23.90.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 10.4% to close at $120.00 after the company reported plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) dipped 10.2% to close at $7.40.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares declined 9.7% to close at $33.30.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) dropped 9.6% to close at $48.41.
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) dipped 9.4% to close at $3.07.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) fell 9.1% to close at $10.66.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 8.4% to close at $8.57.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 8.3% to close at $8.44.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares fell 8% to close at $2.08.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares fell 7.1% to close at $2.22.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 6.7% to close at $13.57. Athenex expanded its strategic partnership with Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical through a licensing agreement.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) fell 6.5% to close at $12.08. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced an $11 price target.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 6.3% to close at $6.75. Avadel Pharma recieved the FDA approval for Nouress.
