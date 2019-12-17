Market Overview

74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 5:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares climbed 111% to close at $17.28 on Monday after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) surged 70.6% to close at $79.80 after the company's phase 3 study to treat major depressive disorder met its primary endpoint.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares rose 25.6% to close at $3.39 following Q4 results. SIFCO Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.43 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.
  • TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 24.4% to close at $11.06. TravelCenters of America named Jonathan Pertchik as CEO.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) rose 22.6% to close at $6.38.
  • The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) gained 22.3% to close at $3.34 after the company won 2 Florida contracts expected to add $35 million of revenue in 2020 and $15 million of revenue in 2021.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 21.5% to close at $4.07.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 20.6% to close at $8.19.
  • Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 20.4% to close at $4.60.
  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) climbed 17.2% to close at $40.00. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $64 price target.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 17.1% to close at $6.84.
  • Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: HSAC) gained 17% to close at $13.55.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) surged 16.8% to close at $5.56 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is trading on higher-than-average volume.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 16.1% to close at $7.72.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 15.6% to close at $4.22.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) jumped 14.5% to close at $45.09.
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 14.1% to close at $2.75.
  • CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) jumped 14% to close at $28.95 after the company announced review of strategic alternatives.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 13.7% to close at $6.80.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 13.5% to close at $6.48.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares climbed 13.4% to close at $2.29.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 12.8% to close at $3.80.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 12.4% to close at $3.53.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) jumped 12.4% to close at $2.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals received a Notice of Allowance of additional patent for treatment of alcohol use disorder with AD04 in patients identified using a molecular genetic biomarker.
  • Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) gained 12.4% to close at $10.40.
  • Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) surged 12.1% to close at $7.61.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)gained 11.8% to close at $2.75.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 11.6% to close at $5.89.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 11.5% to close at $7.58.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 11.3% to close at $2.56.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMD) shares jumped 11.3% to close at $9.00.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) gained 11.1% to close at $15.07.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares rose 11% to close at $19.76.
  • Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) climbed 11% to close at $16.81.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 10.8% to close at $3.19.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $13.67.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 10.5% to close at $4.10.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 10.5% to close at $13.00.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) jumped 10.2% to close at $3.14.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) rose 9.7% to close at $6.24.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) gained 9.7% to close at $12.53.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 9.1% to close at $4.57 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for lead drug candidate, Seclidemstat, in relapsed or refractory ewing sarcoma.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged 8.2% to close at $34.52. Deutsche Bank maintained SMART Global with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $34.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 7.9% to close at $35.00 after gaining 8.75% on Friday.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 7.9% to close at $1.92.
  • Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 7.6% to close at $28.20.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 7.4% to close at $5.94.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares gained 6.9% to close at $10.51.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 6% to close at $2.84.

 

Losers

  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares dipped 55.4% to close at $16.79 on Monday after the company announced it would discontinue the development of its Suvodirsen for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) tumbled 37.1% to close at $15.96 after drug company Novartis discontinued development of a treatment that shares characteristics with Gossamer's lead candidate.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares fell 19% to close at $7.69.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares fell 16.8% to close at $1.88.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) fell 15.5% to close at $13.30.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 14% to close at $9.67 after California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the company's bankruptcy reorganization proposal.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dipped 12.3% to close at $3.20.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) tumbled 11.6% to close at $8.16.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 11.5% to close at $25.39 after climbing 28.94% on Friday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 11.3% to close at $4.65.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 10.8% to close at $2.81.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) dipped 10.5% to close at $23.90.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 10.4% to close at $120.00 after the company reported plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) dipped 10.2% to close at $7.40.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares declined 9.7% to close at $33.30.
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) dropped 9.6% to close at $48.41.
  • Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) dipped 9.4% to close at $3.07.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) fell 9.1% to close at $10.66.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 8.4% to close at $8.57.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 8.3% to close at $8.44.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares fell 8% to close at $2.08.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares fell 7.1% to close at $2.22.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 6.7% to close at $13.57. Athenex expanded its strategic partnership with Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical through a licensing agreement.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) fell 6.5% to close at $12.08. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced an $11 price target.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 6.3% to close at $6.75. Avadel Pharma recieved the FDA approval for Nouress.

