Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota To Add Advanced Self-Driving Features In Mobility Service Vehicles First

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 5:39am   Comments
Share:
Toyota To Add Advanced Self-Driving Features In Mobility Service Vehicles First

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) is planning to deploy advanced self-driving features in its mobility service vehicles, Reuters reports.

What Happened

Toyota’s automated driving R&D unit announced on Tuesday that they are planning to first deploy advanced self-driving capabilities in mobility service vehicles, before adding the same features to its personal-use vehicles.

“Level 4 (driving capabilities) is really what we’re striving for to first appear in mobility as a service,” said the CEO of Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, James Kuffner, while talking to reporters at the inauguration of its new offices in Tokyo.

“It will take more time to achieve ‘Level 4’ for a personally owned vehicle,” added Kuffner

Why It Matters

Toyota is working on its first so-called 'Level 2' autonomous car capable of driving itself on the highway. The 'Level 2' car is set to hit the roads in 2020 as part of the company’s plan to develop a series of self-driving vehicles over the next few decades.

The Japanese automaker said in May that they would invest $100 million in self-driving and robotics companies as part of its mission to “discover what’s next” for them.

In October, the company said they would start testing self-driving electric cars in 2020. The new cars would use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers.

“By using AI technology, we want to expand and enhance the driving experience, making cars an object of affection again,” said general manager of Toyota’s EV business planning division, Makoto Okabe, at the time.

Posted-In: AINews Retail Sales Global Markets Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

Toyota's Lexus Plans To Launch Electric Vehicles In China
Musk Shows His Mastery Yet Again As Orders Pick Up Despite Launch Fail
Nissan's Nightmare Isn't Over Yet
Pickups, SUVs And CUVs – The Bright Future Of The Specialized Equipment Market
Toyota Fuel-Cell Power Plant In Limbo After California Utility Withholds Support
The Growing Specialty Car Equipment Industry Brings Unlimited Opportunities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday