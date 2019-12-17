Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Bars Prime Sellers From Shipping With FedEx As Holiday Shopping Peaks
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 3:29am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Bars Prime Sellers From Shipping With FedEx As Holiday Shopping Peaks

Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has temporarily barred third-party sellers from using FedEx Corporation's (NYSE: FDX) ground shipping service for Prime eligible orders, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

What Happened

Amazon enforced the ban due to FedEx orders reportedly getting delivered late during the holiday season rush, the Journal said.

FedEx's on-time delivery rate in the week after Black Friday was 92.7%, according to ShipMatrix Inc.'s data reported by the Journal.

At the same time, its competitor United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) delivered the orders on time 92.7% of the time, while Amazon delivered 93.7% of all orders on time.

The third-party sellers on Amazon can continue to use FedEx's express delivery service, according to the Journal. The sellers can also continue to use FedEx's ground services for non-Prime orders.

Amazon charges $119 per year or $12.99 for Prime membership that includes free on-time delivery on all orders in the time-frame.

Earlier in June, FedEx ended its partnership with Amazon to deliver its product domestically. The company said it wanted to serve the "broader e-commerce market."

Price Action

FedEx's shares closed 0.95% lower at $164.10 on Monday. The shares were further 1.07% down in after-hours trading.

Its competitor UPS' shares closed 0.42% higher at $119.12.

Amazon's shares closed 0.47% higher at $1,769.21.

Posted-In: Amazon FedEx Corp. United Parcel ServiceNews Retail Sales Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

8 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2019
Amazon Halting FedEx Ground Deliveries By Seller Fulfilled Prime Customers
Today's Pickup: Tesla's Truck May Not Ride In Europe; Pushback On Morgan Stanley's Amazon Forecast
Gatsby's Newly Launched App Has Social Feed For Traders
Not Over Yet: Twists And Turns Still Ahead Including Nike Earnings, Quadruple Witching
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2019

Pound Slips As No-Deal Brexit Scenario Emerges Again