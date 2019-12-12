38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) gained 41.1% to $4.91 after the company announced it has received abbreviated new drug application approval from the FDA for EluRyng.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares climbed 32.6% to $10.25 after the company reaffirmed FY19 guidance and issued FY20 guidance.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares jumped 31.8% to $1.2787 after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 20.3% to $7.04.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares climbed 18.7% to $42.37. Aprea Therapeutics highlighted presentation of APR-246 data at the ASH 2019 Meeting.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) gained 16.7% to $20.66. Assembly Biosciences priced 5.15 million common shares at $16.50 per share.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) climbed 14% to $8.86.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 13.8% to $3.55.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) gained 12% to $39.67 following Q4 results.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) climbed 11% to $2.32.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) gained 9% to $16.49.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares rose 8.8% to $14.66. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Oceaneering International from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $16 to $17.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 8.7% to $6.17.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 8.6% to $16.70 after climbing 10.49% on Wednesday. The company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 8.5% to $30.58.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 7.8% to $16.63 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 7.6% to $12.23.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gained 7.2% to $129.45.
Losers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dipped 30.3% to $1.45 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 27.3% to $0.4140 after the company announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price rule.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dipped 22.2% to $7.47.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 18.5% to $1.67 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 260% over the last 2 trading sessions.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares tumbled 14.9% to $3.04.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 14.5% to $2.5050. YRC Worldwide reported that CFO Stephanie Fisher is leaving the company.
- Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ: BROG) fell 13.5% to $8.88.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 11% to $10.33 after the company presented initial safety data from the Phase 1 study of GRANITE-001 in solid tumors as well as initial safety data from the Phase 1 data for SLATE-001 in solid tumors.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) tumbled 10.1% to $13.03 following downbeat Q3 results.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 9.8% to $3.97.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 9.6% to $39.53.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) dipped 9.1% to $1.95.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) fell 9.1% to $2.39.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 8.8% to $2.1789.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares declined 8.3% to $6.28.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 8% to $6.51.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 6.8% to $3.00.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) fell 6.5% to $2.29 following Q4 results.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares fell 5.8% to $7.16 after the company priced 4.8 million shares at $6.25 per share.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 4.8% to $222.09. Lululemon reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.
