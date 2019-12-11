McDonald's Canada Boss: We Will Always Be Known For Beef

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is best known for its beef and has no plans to change its perception and core menu offerings, McDonald's Canada CEO John Betts said in an interview with the Calgary Herald.

What Betts Said

Betts told the Alberta-based publication McDonald's success over the years is due to its core protein products of beef, chicken and eggs. The rise of plant-based beef alternative products is certainly a trend to "keep an eye on" and consistent with the restaurant's goals of satisfying all guests. However, he said it is unlikely to "significantly change our business."

The restaurant chain is testing Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) products including a PLT (Plant Lettuce Tomato) sandwich in some locations in Ontario. Early results from the experiment are encouraging and restaurants in urban areas are outperforming rural ones.

Why It's Important For McDonald's

Betts also likened the plant-based food craze with salad. He said "everybody got excited" when McDonald's first explored a salad option in the 1980s. Fast forward to today and salads are merely "part of our menu." On the other hand, beef has "grown hugely since those days."

True to its core offering over the many decades, McDonald's will continue being known for beef.

"I don't think anything is going to deter the fantastic beef products we sell worldwide," Betts said.

